Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

New Zealand will hope to seize control of the Rugby Championship as they face South Africa again in the second of back-to-back meetings between the heavyweight nations.

The All Blacks held firm at their Auckland fortress last weekend as they extended their unbeaten run at Eden Park to 51 matches, holding off a second-half fightback from an error-prone Springboks side.

Rassie Erasmus has rung the changes as he seeks a response from his world champions in Wellington, with Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu given the No 10 shirt as South Africa attempt to restore their title hopes.

After a bruising encounter in Auckland, another highly competitive contest is almost certain as New Zealand look to take a step closer to reclaiming their competition crown.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is New Zealand vs South Africa?

The All Blacks face the Springboks at Sky Stadium in Wellington on Saturday 13 September, with kick off at 8.05am BST.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the Rugby Championship live on Sky Sports, with a live stream available via Sky Go or NOW.

Team news

New Zealand hand a debut to wing Leroy Carter, a stalwart of the All Blacks Sevens programme who featured at Paris 2024 last year. After coming on early for Emoni Narawa last weekend, Damian McKenzie is installed in the starting side at full-back with a relocated Will Jordan completing the back three.

Noah Hotham returns to start at scrum half while hooker Codie Taylor is ruled out through concussion as Samisoni Taukei’aho takes over in the front row.

South Africa make a number of changes to the side beaten in Auckland, in part due to pre-planned rotation to build depth and in part as a reaction to that result. Jasper Wiese’s return from suspension at No 8 allows Siya Kolisi to move back to the flank, while Lood de Jager and Ruan Nortje form the second row partnership with Eben Etzebeth not in the squad.

The backline has an ultra-attacking look, with Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu and Damian Willemse forming a creative 10/12 axis, Canan Moodie moving into midfield and Aphelele Fassi returning in the place of veteran Willie le Roux at full-back. Ethan Hooker is a relatively new face on the wing - he makes his first Test start.

Line-ups

New Zealand XV: 1 Ethan de Groot, 2 Samisoni Taukei’aho, 3 Tyrel Lomax; 4 Scott Barrett (capt.), 5 Tupou Vaa’i; 6 Simon Parker, 7 Ardie Savea, 8 Wallace Sititi; 9 Noah Hotham, 10 Beauden Barrett; 11 Leroy Carter, 12 Jordie Barrett, 13 Billy Proctor, 14 Will Jordan; 15 Damian McKenzie.

Replacements: 16 Brodie McAllister, 17 Tamaiti Williams, 18 Fletcher Newell, 19 Fabian Holland, 20 Du’Plessis Kirifi; 21 Finlay Christie, 22 Quinn Tupaea, 23 Ruben Love.

South Africa XV: 1 Ox Nche, 2 Malcolm Marx, 3 Thomas du Toit;, 4 Lood de Jager, 5 Ruan Nortje; 6 Siya Kolisi (capt.), 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 8 Jasper Wiese; 9 Cobus Reinach, 10 Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu; 11 Ethan Hooker, 12 Damian Willemse, 13 Canan Moodie, 14 Cheslin Kolbe; 15 Aphelele Fassi.

Replacements: 16. Marnus van der Merwe, 17 Jan Hendrik Wessels, 18 Wilco Louw, 19 RG Snyman, 20 Kwagga Smith; 21 Grant Williams, 22 Manie Libbok, 23 Andre Esterhuizen.