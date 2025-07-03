Owen Farrell poised for call-up as Lions await Elliot Daly scan results

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Owen Farrell is to be called up by the British and Irish Lions if it is confirmed Elliot Daly’s tour to Australia is over because of a suspected broken arm.

Farrell is in line to join the Lions squad as the tourists wait for an update on Daly’s scan results, according to a report in the Daily Telegraph.

Daly left the field in the second half of Wednesday’s 52-12 victory over Queensland Reds in Brisbane after damaging his left arm while making a tackle.

The veteran of three tours with the elite of British and Irish rugby underwent an X-ray and it appears unlikely that he will be able to continue.

Although former England captain Farrell is not a like-for-like replacement for his Saracens team-mate, his experience and leadership will be seen as valuable assets in Australia.

However, any call-up would be controversial considering his last Test appearance was in the bronze final of the 2023 World Cup and his one season in France was unsuccessful by his own standards.

The 33-year-old left Saracens for Racing 92 for the 2024-25 campaign but was limited to 17 appearances due to groin surgery.

He was unable to finish the season because of a concussion sustained in the semi-finals of the Challenge Cup on May 4 and he subsequently agreed a return to north London for next season.