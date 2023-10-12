✕ Close England avoid huge Rugby World Cup upset with comeback win over Samoa

The Rugby World Cup 2023 enters the knockout phase this Saturday with the first two quarter-finals being played. Wales are taking on Argentina in the first of the elimination matches before Ireland face a tough test as they go up against New Zealand.

Wales head coach, Warren Gatland, will name his team for the fixture against Argentina this morning and the true extent of Wales’ injuries list will become fully clear. Dan Biggar and Liam Williams are expected to start despite both picking up knocks but Taulupe Faleatu’s World Cup is over because of a broken arm.

Tommy Reffell is the likeliest option replace him in the back row, with co-captain Jac Morgan expected to move to blindside and Aaron Wainwright switching to No. 8. Gatland’s plans will all be revealed when the starting XV is announced today.

As for Ireland, Andy Farrell has named the same starting XV that won all four of their Pool B matches despite an injury scare to Mack Hansen who will start on the right wing against New Zealand.

