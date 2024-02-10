Scotland v France live stream: How to watch Six Nations online and on TV

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Scotland will be looking to build on an opening weekend win as France travel to Edinburgh.

Gregor Townsend’s side just about survived a scintillating Welsh comeback to secure a first win in Cardiff in 22 years, edging home having established a 27-point lead just after half-time.

The hosts will now perhaps be fearing a furious French backlash after a flat opening performance in Marseille from a side that many considered their title favourites.

It followed a disappointing World Cup on home soil for France, who will no doubt be desperate to right the ship and keep their Six Nations title ambitions alive.

Here’s everything you need to know. Get the latest Scotland vs France odds and tips here.

When is Scotland vs France?

Scotland vs France is due to kick off at 2.15pm GMT on Saturday 10 February at Murrayfield in Edinburgh.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on BBC One, with coverage on the channel from 1.15pm GMT. A livestream will be available via the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Team news

Scotland are able to welcome back a couple of key forwards to their starting line-up, with co-captain Rory Darge returning on the openside and Grant Gilchrist in alongside Scott Cummings in the second row. That compensates for the loss of Richie Gray and Luke Crosbie, who are out of the championship due to injury.

The backline is as it was against Wales with Blair Kinghorn not yet fit to return, while Andy Christie makes the bench after a fine season at Saracens.

Despite a heavy defeat to Ireland in Marseille, Fabien Galthie has made minimal changes to his France side, instead giving those beaten in the opener the chance to atone. One enforced switch comes in the second row, with Cameron Woki the beneficiary of Paul Willemse’s ban, while Louis Bielle-Biarrey is preferred to Yoram Moefana on the left wing.

Back row Alexandre Roumat will make his debut from the bench, with Posolo Tuilagi also retained in a six forwards to two backs split once more favoured by Galthie. Romain Taofifenua’s infected leg again rules him out, but brother Sebastien takes over from Reda Wardi, who has broken his arm, as the loosehead cover.

Line-ups

Scotland XV: 1 Pierre Schoeman, 2 George Turner, 3 Zander Fagerson; 4 Grant Gilchrist, 5 Scott Cummings; 6 Matt Fagerson, 7 Rory Darge (co-capt.), 8 Jack Dempsey; 9 Ben White, 10 Finn Russell; 11 Duhan van der Merwe, 12 Sione Tuipulotu, 13 Huw Jones, 14 Kyle Steyn; 15 Kyle Rowe.

Replacements: 16 Ewan Ashman, 17 Alec Hepburn, 18 Elliot Millar-Mills, 19 Sam Skinner, 20 Andy Christie; 21 George Horne, 22 Ben Healy, 23 Cameron Redpath.

France XV: 1 Cyril Baille, 2 Peato Mauvaka, 3 Uini Atonio; 4 Cameron Woki, 5 Paul Gabrillagues; 6 Francois Cros, 7 Charles Ollivon, 8 Gregory Alldritt; 9 Maxime Lucu, 10 Matthieu Jalibert; 11 Louis Bielle-Biarrey, 12 Jonathan Danty, 13 Gael Fickou, 14 Damian Penaud; 15 Thomas Ramos.

Replacements: 16 Julien Marchand, 17 Sebastien Taofifenua, 18 Dorian Aldegheri, 19 Posolo Tuilagi, 20 Alexandre Roumat, 21 Paul Boudehent; 22 Nolann Le Garrec, 23 Yoram Moefana.

Odds

Scotland win 9/5

Draw 22/1

France win 7/12

Get the latest rugby betting site offers here.

Prediction

A narrow French victory. Scotland 23-27 France.