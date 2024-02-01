Steve Borthwick, Head coach of England, directs his players during a training session at Camiral Golf & Wellness (Getty Images)

The Six Nations 2024 begins tomorrow with France hosting Ireland in Marseille with plenty of change following the Rugby World Cup.

England rugby, too, will embrace evolution, without Owen Farrell and Marcus Smith now injured, Steve Borthwick’s team to face Italy will prove interesting reading. Scotland and Wales are also looking to rebuild and announce their teams today.

Ireland have named a new-look side as they look to move forward without Johnny Sexton, with Munster wing Calvin Nash and Leinster lock Joe McCarthy making their Six Nations debuts. While France scrum-half Maxime Lucu replaces the absent Antoine Dupont with the superstar looking to focus on sevens ahead of this year’s Paris Olympics.

Follow all the team news and reaction, plus the latest updates from Harry Latham-Coyle in France ahead of tomorrow’s match: