Borthwick praises 'positive' captain George; new England 'mindset' for Six Nations

The Six Nations continues this weekend after a thrilling opening weekend with England aiming to remain unbeaten when they host Wales at Twickenham.

Steve Borthwick was pleased with his team’s performance in a hard-fought victory over Italy in Rome and hopes to build on that display with a strong showing on Saturday.

Wales are looking to carry over momentum from a thrilling defeat to Scotland, which saw a second-half rally leave them just short of a remarkable comeback victory.

As for Scotland, they’ll hope a second-half collapse in Cardiff can serve as a wake-up call when they host France.

Follow below for the team announcements and all the latest news ahead of the second round of matches this weekend: