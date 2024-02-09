Six Nations 2024 LIVE: Latest updates as England prepare for Wales plus Scotland and France team news
Steve Borthwick’s side take on Warren Gatland’s at Twickenham this weekend, aiming to build on their winning start to the Six Nations
Borthwick praises 'positive' captain George; new England 'mindset' for Six Nations
The Six Nations continues this weekend after a thrilling opening weekend with England aiming to remain unbeaten when they host Wales at Twickenham.
Steve Borthwick was pleased with his team’s performance in a hard-fought victory over Italy in Rome and hopes to build on that display with a strong showing on Saturday.
Wales are looking to carry over momentum from a thrilling defeat to Scotland, which saw a second-half rally leave them just short of a remarkable comeback victory.
As for Scotland, they’ll hope a second-half collapse in Cardiff can serve as a wake-up call when they host France.
Follow below for the team announcements and all the latest news ahead of the second round of matches this weekend:
George North returns as Wales make big changes for England clash
Wales boss Warren Gatland has made seven changes to the starting line-up for Saturday’s Six Nations clash against England at Twickenham.
Centre George North returns from injury for his 50th Six Nations appearance, lining up alongside Nick Tompkins in midfield.
Fly-half Sam Costelow, who went off injured during the first half of Wales’ 27-26 loss to Scotland last weekend, is replaced by Ioan Lloyd, with Tomos Williams at scrum-half.
France make two changes for Scotland clash
Fabien Galthie is the first man to name his team for the weekend today as the France XV to take on Scotland has been released.
It’s two changes for Les Bleus. One is enforced as Paul Willemse is suspended after his red card against Ireland, so Cameron Woki comes into the second row. The other is tactical as Louis Bielle-Biarrey is preferred on the left wing to Yoram Moefana, who drops to the bench.
Toulouse flanker Alexandre Roumat could also make his international debut from the bench as he’s named among the replacements after Woki’s promotion to the starting line-up.
Gregor Townsend names Scotland team to face France
Co-Captain Rory Darge and second row Grant Gilchrist return to international duty on Saturday, as Scotland host France in the second round of the Six Nations at Murrayfield.
Darge, who will lead the team alongside Finn Russell, and Gilchrist’s returns comes on the back of news that Luke Crosbie and Richie Gray will miss the remainder of the championship through injury.
Scotland starting XV: 15. Kyle Rowe, 14. Kyle Steyn, 13. Huw Jones, 12. Sione Tuipulotu, 11. Duhan van der Merwe, 10. Finn Russell, 9. Ben White; 1. Pierre Schoeman, 2. George Turner, 3. Zander Fagerson, 4. Grant Gilchrist, 5. Scott Cummings, 6. Matt Fagerson, 7. Rory Darge, 8. Jack Dempsey.
Replacements: 16. Ewan Ashman, 17. Alec Hepburn, 18. Elliot Millar-Mills, 19. Sam Skinner, 20. Andy Christie, 21. George Horne, 22. Ben Healy, 23. Cameron Redpath.
Warren Gatland makes seven changes to Wales
Wales head coach Warren Gatland has made seven changes from the side that lost 27-26 to Scotland, including a brand new front row and half back pairing.
George North returns to the starting XV and partners Nick Tompkins in the midfield. Alex Mann makes his first senior international start at blind-side flanker while Tommy Reffell (open-side flanker) and Aaron Wainwright (No. 8) complete the back row.
Tomos Williams starts at scrum-half with Ioan Lloyd alongside him at fly-half as Loose-head prop Gareth Thomas returns from injury to make his first appearance of the tournament. Hooker Elliot Dee and tight-head prop Keiron Assiratti who were both replacements against Scotland make their first starts of this Championship.
Wales starting XV: 15. Cameron Winnett, 14. Josh Adams, 13. George North, 12. Nick Tompkins, 11. Rio Dyer, 10. Ioan Lloyd, 9. Tomos Williams; 1. Gareth Thomas, 2. Elliot Dee, 3. Keiron Assiratti, 4. Dafydd Jenkins, 5. Adam Beard, 6. Alex Mann, 7. Tommy Reffell, 8. Aaron Wainwright.
Replacements: 16. Ryan Elias, 17. Corey Domachowski, 18. Archie Griffin, 19. Will Rowlands, 20. Taine Basham, 21. Kieran Hardy, 22. Cai Evans, 23. Mason Grady
Steve Borthwick names England team vs Wales
England men’s head coach Steve Borthwick has named an unchanged starting XV to play Wales at Twickenham Stadium on Saturday 10th February.
There is just one change to the match day 23 with vice-captain Ellis Genge included amongst the replacements having recovered from a foot injury which kept him out of England’s opening round victory against Italy in Rome.
The match kicks off at 4.45pm GMT live on ITV1. Here’s the squad:
England starting XV: 15. Freddie Steward, 14. Tommy Freeman, 13. Henry Slade, 12. Fraser Dingwall, 11. Elliot Daly, 10. George Ford, 9. Alex Mitchell; 1. Joe Marler, 2. Jamie George, 3. Will Stuart, 4. Maro Itoje, 5. Ollie Chessum, 6. Ethan Roots, 7. Sam Underhill, 8. Ben Earl.
Replacements: 16. Theo Dan, 17. Ellis Genge, 18. Dan Cole, 19. Alex Coles, 20. Chandler Cunningham-South, 21. Danny Care, 22. Fin Smith, 23. Immanuel Feyi-Waboso.
