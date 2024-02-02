Ireland will be bidding to defend their crown in the 2024 Six Nations (Getty Images)

The Six Nations returns tonight with France hosting Ireland, who hope to defend their Grand Slam crown and put a devastating Rugby World Cup behind them in a tantalising contest in Marseille.

The start of a new cycle has seen significant change in the six competing unions after a thrilling Rugby World Cup in France.

While England salvaged respect with their run to the semi-finals, a start against Italy provides Steve Borthwick with an opportunity to be creative and look to the future. The Azzurri begin life under Gonzalo Quesada after a post-tournament coaching changes.

Wales and Scotland will be hoping to build momentum to start a new era amind change in what promises to be a fascinating edition of one of rugby’s most storied championships. Follow all the build-up to tonight’s action in Marseille below. Get the latest Six Nations odds and tips here.