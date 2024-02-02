Six Nations 2024 LIVE: France v Ireland build-up plus England, Wales and Scotland team news
France v Ireland kicks off this year’s championship in Marseille with Italy v England and Wales v Scotland to follow on Saturday
The Six Nations returns tonight with France hosting Ireland, who hope to defend their Grand Slam crown and put a devastating Rugby World Cup behind them in a tantalising contest in Marseille.
The start of a new cycle has seen significant change in the six competing unions after a thrilling Rugby World Cup in France.
While England salvaged respect with their run to the semi-finals, a start against Italy provides Steve Borthwick with an opportunity to be creative and look to the future. The Azzurri begin life under Gonzalo Quesada after a post-tournament coaching changes.
Wales and Scotland will be hoping to build momentum to start a new era amind change in what promises to be a fascinating edition of one of rugby’s most storied championships. Follow all the build-up to tonight’s action in Marseille below. Get the latest Six Nations odds and tips here.
Six Nations 2024 schedule in full: Fixtures, kick-off times and results
The Six Nations returns with Ireland hoping to defend their Grand Slam crown as they open up their campaign against France.
The start of a new cycle has seen significant change in the six competing unions since a thrilling Rugby World Cup in France.
England, Ireland, Wales and France are all likely to have new captains at the helm, while Italy begin life under Gonzalo Quesada after a post-tournament coaching changes.
Scotland will be hoping to build on a third-placed finish a year ago in what looks to be an open edition of one of rugby’s most storied championships.
Here’s everything you need to know.
Six Nations 2024: Fixtures, schedule, kick-off times and results
Everything you need to know ahead of the annual championship
Six Nations 2024 predictions: Winner, top try-scorer, breakthrough star and more
Winner
Luke Baker: The Six Nations could be all over after just 80 minutes of play... Of course, this is an exaggeration but France v Ireland on the opening night, Friday 2 February, in Marseille sees the two best teams going head to head to kick off the competition. The previous two editions of the Six Nations have seen the winner of this game lift the trophy, while the loser has ultimately finished second with an otherwise perfect record and it’s up to the other four countries to show us this won’t just happen again. Les Bleus (Antoine Dupont) and the men in green (Johnny Sexton) have both lost their talisman since the World Cup but their squads are still a cut above the rest, even with those questions to answer. The home side normally wins this fixture, yet France’s injury worries lead me to believe that the relentless green machine Andy Farrell has created can nab a win on the road en route to the title.
Harry Latham-Coyle: The opening game feels like a de facto decider, but I’ve got a sneaking suspicion that England might just nick it. It’s a kind start for Steve Borthwick’s side, who should take care of business in Rome and against Wales at Twickenham, while it feels like they are overdue a positive Calcutta Cup performance. That would give them belief and bite heading into an encounter with Ireland and a trip to Lyon – win one of the two and secure a bonus point in the other, and that might be enough.
Six Nations predictions: Winner, top try-scorer, breakthrough star and more
Who are The Independent’s writers tipping for glory?
How Ireland can cure World Cup hangover and fill Johnny Sexton void
The hangover has lasted for four months, fractured snapshots of those Parisian nights coming crashing back into heads still aching with the foggy recollections of a golden chance missed.
For France and Ireland, the tales of the autumn were strikingly similar, so close; so far – two World Cup adventures set up for success prematurely ended by a single score. A bounce of a ball, a flip of a coin, a perfectly timed Cheslin Kolbe charge-down or Sam Whitelock jackal: for a third men’s World Cup in a row, France and Ireland’s final fortnight was spent as spectators.
These two were the defining sides of the last World Cup cycle, meticulously constructing a contender in the hopes of ending their tournament hoodoo. France coach Fabien Galthie and Andy Farrell, his Irish counterpart, identified areas in need of improvement and duly improved them, bringing through key personnel and developing depth. They entered, and exited, the World Cup with few apparent weaknesses; either would have been a worthy winner.
How Ireland can cure World Cup hangover and fill Johnny Sexton void
The last two Six Nations champions look to bounce back from World Cup disappointment in an opening fixture that may decide the championship
Evolving Six Nations brings opportunity for all – but one certainty remains
Perhaps not since the Springtime of the Peoples in 1848 has this time of year promised such significant change across Europe. The Six Nations arrives with transformative winds blowing; never before has this tournament been defined as much by those absent as present.
The start of a new World Cup cycle is always a time of recasting but this has been a dramatic winter of abdications and coronations. Five of the six competing nations will be under new captains, Jamie George, Peter O’Mahony, Finn Russell and Gregory Alldritt are familiar faces; Dafydd Jenkins and Rory Darge rather less so.
Four of the fly halves who ended last year’s competition as their nation’s first-choice option are absent. In the past year, the record men’s cap-holders for England, Wales and Italy have entered international retirement, and several more centurions have laid down their shields.
Evolving Six Nations brings opportunity – but one certainty remains
France welcome Ireland to kick off this year’s championship with fresh faces and ideas, following a mostly brutal awakening at last year’s World Cup, but rugby remains as compelling as ever thanks to a helping hand from Netflix
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies