Six Nations LIVE: Wales announce squad for 2023 Championship as Ken Owens made captain
Gregor Townsend is looking to build on Scotland’s autumn promise while Warren Gatland’s return means the beginning of a new chapter for Wales
The 2023 men’s Six Nations Championship is just around the corner, when Wales host Ireland and Scotland visit Twickenham for a Calcutta Cup showdown against England on the opening Saturday, 4 February.
Today, Wales and Scotland (scheduled for 2pm GMT) announce their squads for the campaign ahead.
Scotland play only one more away match after facing England, with a trip to Paris sandwiched between home games against Wales, Ireland and Italy on the final day. Gregor Townsend will be hoping for an improvement on last year’s two wins, having enjoyed a competitive autumn with close-fought defeats by Australia and New Zealand and comprehensive wins over Fiji and Argentina.
It was a much more challenging time for Wales and head coach Wayne Pivac was sacked after a set of disappointing results following on from a poor Six Nations 12 months ago, paving the way for the return of Warren Gatland to the job. Gatland will need to get off to a good start against the Irish, with away trips to Scotland, Italy and France ahead, along with England’s visit to Cardiff in round three.
Follow all the latest from the Six Nations squad announcements below.
Six Nations 2023 fixtures and TV guide
Round 1
Saturday 4 February
Wales vs Ireland, 2.15pm, Principality Stadium, Cardiff (BBC & S4C)
England vs Scotland, 4.45pm, Twickenham Stadium, London (ITV)
Sunday 5 February
Italy vs France, 3pm, Stadio Olimpico, Rome (ITV)
Round 2
Saturday 11 February
Ireland vs France, 2.15pm, Aviva Stadium, Dublin (ITV)
Scotland vs Wales, 4.45pm, Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh (BBC & S4C)
Sunday 12 February
England vs Italy, 3pm, Twickenham Stadium, London (ITV)
Round 3
Saturday 25 February
Italy vs Ireland, 2.15pm, Stadio Olimpico, Rome (ITV)
Wales vs England, 4.45pm, Principality Stadium, Cardiff (BBC & S4C)
Sunday 26 February
France vs Scotland, 3pm, Stade de France, Paris (ITV)
Round 4
Saturday 11 March
Italy vs Wales, 2.15pm, Stadio Olimpico, Rome (ITV)
England vs France, 4.45pm, Twickenham, London (ITV & BBC)
Sunday 12 March
Scotland vs Ireland, 3pm, Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh (BBC & S4C)
Round 5
Saturday 18 March
Scotland vs Italy, 12.30pm, Murrayfield, Edinburgh (BBC & S4C)
France vs Wales, 2.45pm, Stade de France, Paris (ITV)
Ireland vs England, 5pm, Aviva Stadium, Dublin (ITV)
A reminder of England’s squad announcement yesterday
Owen Farrell will lead England into their Six Nations opener after Steve Borthwick responded to criticism of the Saracens fly-half being cleared to play by stating he must select the best available players.
Farrell is serving a four-match ban for a dangerous challenge while on club duty against Gloucester on 6 January that will be reduced by one game if he completes a tackle course.
But in a controversial move that has been described as exploiting a loophole in the disciplinary process, the 28 January appointment with Bristol is included among the fixtures he must miss, ensuring his availability to face Scotland on 4 February.
Players involved in the opening match of the Six Nations are stood down from the final round of club games before the Championship begins, yet in this instance it counts towards Farrell’s suspension.
Steve Borthwick had no qualms about Owen Farrell selection despite ban criticism
Farrell must serve a ban for a dangerous tackle during Saracens’ match with Gloucester
Gatland appoints former Worcester head coach Jonathan Thomas
Former Worcester head coach Jonathan Thomas has been confirmed as the final member of Gatland’s coaching team.
Thomas, who won 67 Wales caps between 2003 and 2011, will have responsibility for the contact area. He joins fellow assistant coaches Alex King, Jonathan Humphreys, Mike Forshaw and Neil Jenkins.
Thomas said: “I am delighted and honoured to be part of the coaching team. As a passionate Welshman, my dream and ambition growing up was to play for Wales.
“Since finishing playing and going into coaching, my ambition has been to become part of the international coaching set up. Being successful and inspiring our great country is what it is all about, and I am determined to support and help make a difference to the players and staff.”
Full Wales 37-man squad for Six Nations
Forwards: Rhys Carre (Cardiff), Wyn Jones (Scarlets), Gareth Thomas (Ospreys), Dewi Lake (Ospreys), Ken Owens (Scarlets, capt), Bradley Roberts (Dragon), Leon Brown (Dragons), Tomas Francis (Ospreys), Dillon Lewis (Cardiff), Adam Beard (Ospreys), Rhys Davies (Ospreys), Dafydd Jenkins (Exeter Chiefs), Alun Wyn Jones (Ospreys), Teddy Williams (Cardiff), Taulupe Faletau (Cardiff), Jac Morgan (Ospreys), Tommy Reffell (Leicester Tigers), Justin Tipuric (Ospreys), Christ Tshiunza (Exeter Chiefs), Aaron Wainwright (Dragons).
Backs: Kieran Hardy (Scarlets), Rhys Webb (Ospreys), Tomos Williams (Cardiff), Dan Biggar (Toulon), Rhys Patchell (Scarlets), Owen Williams (Ospreys), Mason Grady (Cardiff), Joe Hawkins (Ospreys), George North (Ospreys), Nick Tompkins (Saracens), Keiran Williams (Ospreys), Josh Adams (Cardiff), Alex Cuthbert (Ospreys), Rio Dyer (Dragons), Leigh Halfpenny (Scarlets), Louis Rees-Zammit (Gloucester), Liam Williams (Cardiff).
Warren Gatland: ‘Ken Owens was oustanding in autumn series'
On the captaincy, Gatland added: “Ken is incredibly experienced and a passionate Welshman - it means a lot to him to play for Wales. He is also very popular with the players.
“He came back from injury and was absolutely outstanding during the autumn campaign. Probably, if you are picking a team at the moment, he is the No 1 in that position.”
Warren Gatland: ‘We are looking ahead to the World Cup'
Wales head coach Warren Gatland said of his selection: “It’s probably a bigger squad than I would normally name, but we want to have a good Six Nations and also look forward to the World Cup.
“We’ve some youngsters that have come in and then we’ve some older, very experienced players that we need to manage.
“It is looking at the whole element for the squad and how we get the balance right, because that is definitely going to be a challenge over the next 10 months.”
Louis Rees-Zammit selected despite ongoing ankle injury
There are recalls for 34-year-old Ospreys scrum-half Rhys Webb - who last played Test rugby in 2020 - Ospreys fly-half Owen Williams, Scarlets back Rhys Patchell, Cardiff prop Rhys Carre and Dragons back-row forward Aaron Wainwright.
Selection absentees include Ross Moriarty, Nicky Smith and Ryan Elias, while injuries have sidelined the likes of fly-half Gareth Anscombe and lock Will Rowlands.
But Gloucester wing Louis Rees-Zammit, who is currently out of action due to an ankle problem, has been picked.
BREAKING: Wales announce 37-man group
Wales head coach Warren Gatland has named four uncapped players in his squad for the Six Nations Championship.
Ospreys centre Keiran Williams, Cardiff centre Mason Grady, Ospreys lock Rhys Davies and Cardiff second-row forward Teddy Williams have all been selected.
The quartet are the only international rookies among a 37-man group, with Gatland’s second spell as Wales boss beginning against Ireland on February 4.
Scarlets hooker Ken Owens has been appointed captain, being preferred to other candidates such as Justin Tipuric, Dan Biggar and Alyn Wyn Jones.
