Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend and his Wales counterpart Warren Gatland (PA)

The 2023 men’s Six Nations Championship is just around the corner, when Wales host Ireland and Scotland visit Twickenham for a Calcutta Cup showdown against England on the opening Saturday, 4 February.

Today, Wales and Scotland (scheduled for 2pm GMT) announce their squads for the campaign ahead.

Scotland play only one more away match after facing England, with a trip to Paris sandwiched between home games against Wales, Ireland and Italy on the final day. Gregor Townsend will be hoping for an improvement on last year’s two wins, having enjoyed a competitive autumn with close-fought defeats by Australia and New Zealand and comprehensive wins over Fiji and Argentina.

It was a much more challenging time for Wales and head coach Wayne Pivac was sacked after a set of disappointing results following on from a poor Six Nations 12 months ago, paving the way for the return of Warren Gatland to the job. Gatland will need to get off to a good start against the Irish, with away trips to Scotland, Italy and France ahead, along with England’s visit to Cardiff in round three.

Follow all the latest from the Six Nations squad announcements below.