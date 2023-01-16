England head coach Steve Borthwick has announced his first Six Nations squad, while Owen Farrell is set to captain the side despite receiving a ban for a dangerous tackle against Gloucester.

“I think we’ve got a great blend of experienced players and exciting young talent,” the former lock - who was capped 57 times for his country - said at a press conference.

“We want to build a team this nation can be proud of. We want to build a team that plays with courage, that fights in every contest and finds a way to win.”

Sign up for our newsletters.