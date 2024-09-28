Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



The Rugby Championship title is on the line as South Africa host Argentina in Mbombela.

The Springboks begin the final round of fixtures five points clear of their opponents and will win the tournament if they secure even a losing bonus point on home soil.

But the Pumas kept their faint hopes alive with a dramatic win in Santiago del Estero last weekend, and will travel with confidence of springing another shock.

Felipe Contepomi’s side have beaten all three of their competition foes for the first time in a single edition of the Southern Hemisphere’s premier event.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is South Africa vs Argentina?

South Africa vs Argentina is due to kick off at 4pm BST on Saturday 28 September at Mbombela Stadium.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Mix, with coverage from 3.45pm. Subscribers can stream the action via Sky Go.

Team news

Eben Etzebeth becomes the most-capped Springbok of all-time as he surpasses Victor Matfield’s tally of 127 caps in the second row. Siya Kolisi, Pieter-Steph du Toit and Cheslin Kolbe are also back in the starting side after being rested last weekend, while Manie Libbok is backed at fly half despite a costly miss late on in Santiago del Estero.

Argentina have rung the changes for the encounter in Mbombela, with eight alterations to Felipe Contepomi’s starting side. Marcos Kremer is ruled out with a knee ligament injury and Pablo Matera is dropped to the bench in a back-row reshuffle. Santiago Carreras starts at full-back, Matias Moroni in the centres and new Harlequins signing Rodrigo Isgro is on the wing after his Olympic exertions in sevens.

Line-ups

South Africa XV: 1 Ox Nche, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 3 Frans Malherbe; 4 Eben Etzebeth, 5 Ruan Nortje; 6 Siya Kolisi (capt.), 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 8 Jasper Wiese; 9 Jaden Hendrikse, 10 Manie Libbok; 11 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 12 Damian de Allende, 13 Jesse Kriel, 14 Cheslin Kolbe; 15 Aphelele Fassi.

Replacements: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Gerhard Steenekamp, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Elrigh Louw, 20 Kwagga Smith; 21 Cobus Reinach, 22 Handre Pollard, 23 Lukhanyo Am.

Argentina XV: 1 Thomas Gallo, 2 Julian Montoya (capt.), 3 Joel Sclavi; 4 Pedro Rubiolo, 5 Tomas Lavanini; 6 Juan Martin Gonzalez, 7 Santiago Grondona, 8 Joaquin Oviedo; 9 Gonzalo Garcia, 10 Tomas Albornoz; 11 Mateo Carreras, 12 Santiago Chocobares, 13 Matias Moroni, 14 Rodrigo Isgro; 15 Santiago Carreras.

Replacements: 16 Ignacio Ruiz, 17 Ignacio Calles, 18 Pedro Delgado, 19 Franco Molina, 20 Pablo Matera; 21 Lautaro Bazan Velez, 22 Lucio Cinti, 23 Juan Cruz Mallia.

Odds

South Africa win

Draw

Argentina win

Prediction

South Africa 38-25 Argentina

