Wales continue their search for a first win of 2024 as they welcome Australia to Cardiff.

Last weekend’s 24-19 defeat to Fiji was a tenth successive Test loss, equalling Wales’ worst losing streak set under Steve Hansen in 2002 and 2003.

It piles the pressure on Warren Gatland and his young squad, who were beaten 2-0 by the Wallabies in Australia earlier this year.

The tourists are bouncing into the Principality Stadium, too, after a thrilling win over England at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham last Saturday in their opening November fixture.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Wales vs Australia?

Wales vs Australia is due to kick off at 4.10pm GMT on Sunday 17 November at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage from 3.45pm GMT. Subscribers can stream the action via discovery+.

Team news

Wales are without scrum half Tomos Williams, who is set to miss the rest of November after injuring his shoulder against Fiji, and wing Mason Grady. Ellis Bevan steps in at nine while Tom Rogers is brought in on the wing. In the back row, Jac Morgan is preferred to Tommy Reffell and James Botham to Taine Plumtree.

Joe Schmidt freshens up his Australian side after a number of knocks and injuries sustained against England last week. Captain Harry Wilson is one of those absent, with prop Allan Alaalatoa taking over as skipper after being elevated from the bench. A returning Will Skelton and Samu Kerevi add plenty of power in the second row and midfield respectively, while Max Jorgensen, match-winner at Twickenham, starts on the wing. Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii has to be content with a place on the bench despite an eye-catching debut.

Line-ups

Wales XV: 1 Gareth Thomas, 2 Dewi Lake (captain), 3 Archie Griffin, 4 Will Rowlands, 5 Adam Beard; 6 James Botham, 7 Jac Morgan, 8 Aaron Wainwright; 9 Ellis Bevan, 10 Gareth Anscombe; 11 Blair Murray, 12 Ben Thomas, 13 Max Llewellyn, 14 Tom Rogers; 15 Cameron Winnett.

Replacements: 16 Ryan Elias, 17 Nicky Smith, 18 Keiron Assiratti, 19 Christ Tshiunza, 20 Tommy Reffell; 21 Rhodri Williams, 22 Sam Costelow, 23 Eddie James.

Australia XV: 1 Angus Bell, 2 Matt Faessler, 3 Allan Alaalatoa (captain); 4 Nick Frost, 5 Will Skelton; 6 Seru Uru, 7 Fraser McReight, 8 Rob Valetini; 9 Nic White, 10 Noah Lolesio; 11 Max Jorgensen, 12 Samu Kerevi, 13 Len Ikitau, 14 Andrew Kellaway; 15 Tom Wright.

Replacements: 16 Brandon Paenga-Amosa, 17 James Slipper, 18 Zane Nonggorr, 19 Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, 20 Langi Gleeson; 21 Tate McDermott, 22 Ben Donaldson, 23 Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii.

Odds

Wales win 27/14

Draw 24/1

Australia win 8/15

