The Six Nations clash between Wales and England will go ahead after the Welsh players agreed to take the field on Saturday amid a contract dispute after an 11th-hour breakthrough.

The threat of players taking Six Nations strike action occurred as a result of a new six-year financial agreement between the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) and its four regions not being confirmed and no playing budgets finalised.

But after a meeting between officials from the WRU’s Professional Rugby Board (PRB) and players on Wednesday, WRU acting chief executive Nigel Walker confirmed the marquee Six Nations fixture will indeed be played as planned at the Principality Stadium on Saturday.

Wales host England in desperate need of a win having begun Warren Gatland’s second tenure as head coach with back-to-back defeats to Ireland and Scotland. Their visitors achieved their first win under their own new coach, Steve Borthwick, last time out against Italy.

When is Wales vs England?

The match takes place at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off 4.45pm.

How to watch

Wales vs England will be shown live on BBC Sport. Licence-fee payers can stream live online via the BBC Sport app and website.

Team news

England flanker Tom Curry will miss the remaining Six Nations matches due to a hamstring injury after Sale Sharks director Alex Sanderson said the player will be out of action for "four to six weeks". The 24-year-old withdrew from the England squad for Saturday's Six Nations game against Wales and was replaced by his brother Ben.

"Tom has a hamstring injury on the opposite leg to the one he did six weeks ago. It's a soft muscle that extends into the tendon and it's four to six weeks," Sanderson said. "Tom played 80 minutes (for Sale Sharks) on Saturday and (was injured) on Monday; it is something to do with the physical demands of an international camp and he is frustrated."

Ollie Hassell-Collins is also out with a knee injury, which could open up the opportunity for Henry Arundell to make his first start.

For Wales, Louis Rees-Zammit could come into the starting XV for the first time in this Six Nations. Warren Gatland must decide whether to restore some experienced heads to his side like Taulupe Faletau and Alun Wyn Jones.

Possible line-ups

England: Freddie Steward; Max Malins, Henry Slade, Ollie Lawrence, Henry Arundell; Owen Farrell (captain), Jack van Poortvliet; Ellis Genge, Jamie George, Kyle Sinckler, Maro Itoje, Ollie Chessum, Lewis Ludlam, Jack Willis, Alex Dombrandt.

Wales: Liam Williams; Josh Adams, George North, Joe Hawkins, Louis Rees-Zammit; Dan Biggar, Tomos Williams; Wyn Jones, Ken Owens (captain), Dillon Lewis, Dafydd Jenkins, Adam Beard, Christ Tshiunza, Tommy Reffell, Taulupe Faletau.