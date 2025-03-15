Wales vs England LIVE: Latest build-up and updates from Six Nations as visitors look to stay in title hunt
England need a bonus-point victory to put the pressure on France at the top of the table
Old rivals will renew hostilities as title-chasing England come to Cardiff for a meeting with Wales on Six Nations “Super Saturday”.
The championship’s fate is out of England’s hands but Steve Borthwick’s side can heap the pressure on France, who host Scotland later, by moving clear at the top of the table with a bonus-point win. A slightly curious campaign continued with a comfortable win over Italy in which England showed more attacking ambition yet lacked the ruthlessness characteristic of a top team. Having made some bold selection calls, Borthwick has urged his side to play bravely and not be cowed by the Cardiff crowd.
The Welsh supporters will be relishing the prospect of possibly spoiling their favourite rivals’ title chances. It has been a long period of woe for the national men’s team, with a run of 16 successive defeats stretching back to the 2023 Rugby World Cup. But the arrival of Matt Sherratt as interim coach has brought fresh energy and hope that this could yet be a famous day...
Follow all of the latest from the Principality Stadium in our live blog below:
Wales team news
Wales hand Joe Roberts his first professional start on the wing as the Scarlets centre shifts outwards after injuries to Tom Rogers and Josh Adams.
The 24-year-old impressed in the role after Rogers’s early departure against Scotland and joins Ellis Mee and Blair Murray in a young, exciting back three.
Aaron Wainwright is also recalled to the starting side, with Tommy Reffell dropping to the bench.
Wales XV: 1 Nicky Smith, 2 Elliot Dee, 3 WillGriff John; 4 Dafydd Jenkins, 5 Will Rowlands; 6 Aaron Wainwright, 7 Jac Morgan (capt.), 8 Taulupe Faletau; 9 Tomos Williams, 10 Gareth Anscombe; 11 Joe Roberts, 12 Ben Thomas, 13 Max Llewellyn, 14 Ellis Mee; 15 Blair Murray.
Replacements: 16 Dewi Lake, 17 Gareth Thomas, 18 Henry Thomas, 19 Teddy Williams, 20 Tommy Reffell; 21 Rhodri Williams, 22 Jarrod Evans, 23 Nick Tompkins.
How to watch Wales v England
Wales vs England is due to kick off at 4.45pm GMT on Saturday 15 March at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on BBC One, with coverage on the channel from 4pm GMT. A live stream will be available via the BBC iPlayer.
Everything you need to know about Wales v England
England will look to take the clubhouse lead on Six Nations Super Saturday as they travel to Cardiff to take on Wales.
Ever an eagerly-anticipated fixture, the rivalry takes on extra meaning on the final day of the championship with the visitors looking to put the pressure on France, who play Scotland to conclude the tournament.
A bonus point win for England would take them clear at the top of the table and force Fabien Galthie’s side to win to wrap up the title.
But the hosts would love nothing more than ending England’s chances as they look to snap their long losing run to finish Matt Sherratt’s encouraging interim stint with a flourish.
Here’s everything you need to know:
