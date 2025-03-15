Is Wales vs England on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Six Nations clash
Everything you need to know ahead of the final round clash
England will look to take the clubhouse lead on Six Nations Super Saturday as they travel to Cardiff to take on Wales.
Ever an eagerly-anticipated fixture, the rivalry takes on extra meaning on the final day of the championship with the visitors looking to put the pressure on France, who play Scotland to conclude the tournament.
A bonus point win for England would take them clear at the top of the table and force Fabien Galthie’s side to win to wrap up the title.
But the hosts would love nothing more than ending England’s chances as they look to snap their long losing run to finish Matt Sherratt’s encouraging interim stint with a flourish.
Here’s everything you need to know.
When is Wales vs England?
Wales vs England is due to kick off at 4.45pm GMT on Saturday 15 March at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on BBC One, with coverage on the channel from 4pm GMT. A live stream will be available via the BBC iPlayer.
Team news
Wales hand Joe Roberts his first professional start on the wing as the Scarlets centre shifts outwards after injuries to Tom Rogers and Josh Adams. The 24-year-old impressed in the role after Rogers’s early departure against Scotland and joins Ellis Mee and Blair Murray in a young, exciting back three. Aaron Wainwright is also recalled to the starting side, with Tommy Reffell dropping to the bench.
England reshuffle more radically after the season-ending injury sustained by Ollie Lawrence. Tommy Freeman relocates to centre with Elliot Daly stationed on the wing and Marcus Smith recalled at full-back. Tom Roebuck completes the back three on his first international start, while Ben Curry joins twin brother Tom in a mobile back row. 20-year-old flanker Henry Pollock is a fourth openside in the matchday 23 as he awaits a debut off a bench which also contains George Ford, sighted for the first time in this tournament.
Line-ups
Wales XV: 1 Nicky Smith, 2 Elliot Dee, 3 WillGriff John; 4 Dafydd Jenkins, 5 Will Rowlands; 6 Aaron Wainwright, 7 Jac Morgan (capt.), 8 Taulupe Faletau; 9 Tomos Williams, 10 Gareth Anscombe; 11 Joe Roberts, 12 Ben Thomas, 13 Max Llewellyn, 14 Ellis Mee; 15 Blair Murray.
Replacements: 16 Dewi Lake, 17 Gareth Thomas, 18 Henry Thomas, 19 Teddy Williams, 20 Tommy Reffell; 21 Rhodri Williams, 22 Jarrod Evans, 23 Nick Tompkins.
England XV: 1 Ellis Genge, 2 Luke Cowan-Dickie, 3 Will Stuart; 4 Maro Itoje (capt.), 5 Ollie Chessum; 6 Tom Curry, 7 Ben Curry, 8 Ben Earl; 9 Alex Mitchell, 10 Fin Smith; 11 Elliot Daly, 12 Fraser Dingwall, 13 Tommy Freeman, 14 Tom Roebuck; 15 Marcus Smith.
Replacements: 16 Jamie George, 17 Fin Baxter, 18 Joe Heyes, 19 Chandler Cunningham-South, 20 Henry Pollock, 21 Tom Willis; 22 Jack van Poortvliet, 23 George Ford.
Odds
Wales win 37/10
Draw 35/1
England win 2/7
The Independent vets betting sites for useability, security and responsible gambling tools. You can claim free bets here to use across a range of sports. Please read the terms.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments