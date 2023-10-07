Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Wales head into their final group game at the 2023 Rugby World Cup against Georgia full of confidence as they look to lock up top spot in their pool and maintain momentum into the knockout stages.

Wales were the first team at this tournament to qualify for the quarter-finals and are currently at the top of Pool C with 14 points after recording wins against Fiji, Portugal, and Australia. Just a solitary point against Georgia would be enough to rubber-stamp first place in the pool and a last-eight clash with either Japan or Argentina.

Meanwhile, the Lelos are currently fourth in the table with just three points after a draw against Portugal and losses to Fiji and Australia. There were high hopes for them heading into the tournament after a promising World Cup cycle but the desired results have failed to follow.

Georgia actually beat Wales for the first time in their history when the sides last met in November 2022 as Luka Matkava’s late penalty in an Autumn Nations Series match handed the underdogs a 13-12 win at the Principality Stadium that helped spell the end of the Wayne Pivac era, with Warren Gatland returning as Wales coach shortly after.

When is Wales vs Georgia?

When is Wales vs Georgia?

Wales vs Georgia is due to kick off at 2pm BST, 3pm local time on Saturday 7th October at Stade de la Beaujoire in Nantes.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match on ITV1 with coverage starting at 1.15pm. Registered users will also be able to watch the match online on ITVX.

Team news

Wales make six changes to the starting line-up that beat Australia as hooker Dewi Lake will captain the team, with his co-skipper Jac Morgan rested from the matchday 23.

There are also starts for wing Rio Dyer, fly-half Gareth Anscombe, scrum-half Tomos Williams, lock Dafydd Jenkins and flanker Tommy Reffell, with Anscombe – who scored 23 points in Wales’ record 40-6 win against Australia – starting instead of the injured Dan Biggar.

Georgia head coach Levan Maisashvili has made five changes to the starting side that narrowly went down to Fiji last time out. Guram Gogichashvili and Shalva Mamukashvili return to the front row, Nodar Cheishvili comes into the second row while captain Merab Sharikadze returns at centre to win his 99th Test cap and fullback Lasha Khmaladze makes his first appearance of the tournament.

There are 15 survivors in the matchday 23 from their 13-12 victory in Cardiff last year, including 11 in the starting XV, while kicker of the winning penalty that day, Luka Matkava, starts a fly-half.

Line-ups

Wales XV: 15. Liam Williams, 14. Louis Rees Zammit, 13. George North, 12. Nick Tompkins, 11. Rio Dyer, 10. Gareth Anscombe, 9. Tomos Williams; 1. Gareth Thomas, 2. Dewi Lake (capt), 3. Tomas Francis, 4. Will Rowlands, 5. Dafydd Jenkins, 6. Aaron Wainwright, 7. Tommy Reffell, 8. Taulupe Faletau

Replacements: 16. Elliot Dee, 17. Nicky Smith, 18. Henry Thomas, 19. Christ Tshiunza, 20. Taine Basham, 21. Gareth Davies, 22. Sam Costelow, 23. Mason Grady.

Georgia XV: 15. Lasha Khmaladze, 14. Akaki Tabutsadze, 13. Giorgi Kveseladze, 12. Merab Sharikadze (captain), 11. Davit Niniashvili, 10. Luka Matkava, 9. Vasil Lobzhanidze; 1. Guram Gogichashvili, 2. Shalva Mamukashvili, 3. Beka Gigashvili, 4. Nodar Cheishvili, 5. Konstantine Mikautadze, 6. Mikheil Gachechiladze, 7. Beka Saginadze, 8. Tornike Jalagonia.

Replacements: 16. Vano Karkadze, 17. Nika Abuladze, 18. Irakli Aptsiauri, 19. Vladimer Chachanidze, 20. Giorgi Tsutskiridze, 21. Gela Aprasidze, 22. Tedo Abzhandadze, 23. Demur Tapladze

Odds

Wales win 1/25

Draw 40/1

Georgia win 9/1



Prediction

This is a different Wales side than the one that lost to Georgia last November. The Lelos will frustrate them at points but they have the class to secure the win. Wales 27-10 Georgia