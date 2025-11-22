Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Wales face a mighty challenge against New Zealand as the All Blacks come to Cardiff looking to bounce back from defeat to England.

Not since 1953 have Wales conquered New Zealand and there is little to suggest that this may be their year, despite a crucial victory over Japan for Steve Tandy’s side last time out.

That was Tandy’s first success since taking charge but not, perhaps, the performance he would have desired, and the head coach makes a number of changes.

Kiwi counterpart Scott Robertson, meanwhile, has totally freshened up the New Zealand side as he seeks a response to a disappointing day at Twickenham.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Wales vs New Zealand?

Wales vs New Zealand is due to kick off at 3.10pm GMT on Saturday 22 November at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage on the channel from 3pm GMT. A livestream will be available via discovery+.

Team news

Flanker Harri Deaves is handed a Wales debut with Alex Mann reverting to the blindside in a remodelled back row - Aaron Wainwright had originally been named at No 8 but is ruled out through injury, leading to a promotion for Taine Plumtree. Rhys Carre and Keiron Assiratti form the propping pair while centre Joe Hawkins is in line for a first appearance since the 2023 Six Nations in midfield.

With Josh Adams suspended following his sending off against Japan, Tom Rogers returns to the back three. Replacement hooker Brodie Coghlan is also primed for a first cap off the bench, and so is Morgan Morse, the beneficiary of Wainwright’s misfortune.

It’s all change for the All Blacks as Scott Robertson selects a new-look New Zealand side. Only captain Scott Barrett, Simon Parker and Will Jordan retain their starting spots from the defeat to England, with the latter shifted out to the wing as he continues to chase Doug Howlett’s try record.

Damian McKenzie takes over from Beauden Barrett at fly half and Fabian Holland is able to return to partner the skipper in the second row after illness. Full-back Ruben Love will provide cover at No 10 if required.

Line-ups

Wales XV: 1 Rhys Carre, 2 Dewi Lake (capt.), 3 Keiron Assiratti; 4 Dafydd Jenkins, 5 Adam Beard; 6 Alex Mann, 7 Harri Deaves, 8 Taine Plumtree; 9 Tomos Williams, 10 Dan Edwards; 11 Tom Rogers, 12 Joe Hawkins, 13 Max Llewellyn, 14 Louis Rees-Zammit; 15 Blair Murray.

Replacements: 16 Brodie Coghlan, 18 Gareth Thomas, 18 Archie Griffin, 19 Freddie Thomas, 20 Morgan Morse; 21 Kieran Hardy, 22 Jarrod Evans, 23 Nick Tompkins.

New Zealand XV: 1 Tamaiti Williams, 2 Samisoni Taukei’aho, 3 Pasilio Tosi; 4 Scott Barrett (capt.), 5 Fabian Holland; 6 Simon Parker, 7 Du’Plessis Kirifi, 8 Wallace Sititi; 9 Cortez Ratima, 10 Damian McKenzie; 11 Caleb Clarke, 12 Anton Lienert-Brown, 13 Rieko Ioane, 14 Will Jordan; 15 Ruben Love.

Replacements: 16 George Bell, 17 Fletcher Newell, 18 George Bower, 19 Josh Lord, 20 Christian Lio-Willie; 21 Finlay Christie, 22 Leicester Fainga’anuku, 23 Sevu Reece.