Wales and South Africa meet in Cardiff with the Rugby World Cup drawing ever nearer.

It is now just a few weeks before the two sides begin their tournament efforts, with this encounter coming at a crucial point in their preparations.

For those in Welsh red, this is a final opportunity to press their case for selection with Warren Gatland set to name his final World Cup squad of 33 on Monday.

The Springboks have already confirmed their selection for the tournament in France, but a close to full-strength side chosen by Jacques Nienaber know they will need to step up their intensity after a mixed summer so far.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Wales vs South Africa?

Wales vs South Africa is due to kick off at 3.15pm BST on Saturday 19 August at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom will be able to watch the Summer Nations Series match live on Amazon Prime Video. Coverage on the streaming service begins at 2.55pm BST, with a Welsh language broadcast commencing ten minutes later.

Team news

Warren Gatland again mixes youth and experience in his Welsh selection. Jac Morgan returns to captain the side having also been skipper two weeks ago against England in Cardiff, while props Corey Domachowski and Keiron Assiratti similarly earn another opportunity after missing out at Twickenham last weekend. Dan Biggar and Liam Williams had been due to start at ten and 15 but were scratched from the side on Thursday due to a back irritation and hamstring issue respectively; Sam Costelow and debutant Cai Evans are the beneficiaries.

Lock Teddy Williams is also likely to make a debut from the bench to try and force his way into Gatland’s World Cup plans. Taine Basham is also included among the replacements having been cleared of concussion despite failing an HIA during last weekend’s defeat against England.

South Africa, meanwhile, are boosted by the return of Siya Kolisi in the back row, with the flanker having made a quick recovery from an injury that at one time appeared to threaten his participation in the defence of the World Cup crown. Eben Etzebeth gets a week off at lock but the second row is suitably sizeable with Jean Kleyn and RG Snyman paired, while Jasper Wiese gets the nod at number eight.

With Lukhanyo Am and Handre Pollard injury absentees from Jacques Nienaber’s World Cup squad, Jesse Kriel and Manie Libbok are likely tournament starters, and the same might be true for Canan Moodie with Makazole Mapimpi and Kurt-Lee Arendse also vying for a wing place. Jaden Hendrikse starts in the absence of Faf de Klerk while the bench includes a familiar six forwards, two backs split.

Line-ups

Wales XV: Corey Domachowski, Elliot Dee, Keiron Assiratti; Ben Carter, Will Rowlands; Dan Lydiate, Jac Morgan (capt.), Aaron Wainwright; Kieran Hardy, Sam Costelow; Rio Dyer, Johnny Williams, Mason Grady, Alex Cuthbert; Cai Evans.

Replacements: Sam Parry, Nicky Smith, Henry Thomas, Teddy Williams, Taine Basham; Tomos Williams, Max Llewellyn, Tom Rogers.

South Africa XV: Steven Kitshoff, Malcolm Marx, Frans Malherbe; Jean Kleyn, RG Snyman; Siya Kolisi (capt.), Pieter-Steph du Toit, Jasper Wiese; Jaden Hendrikse, Manie Libbok; Cheslin Kolbe, Damian de Allende, Jesse Kriel, Canan Moodie; Willie le Roux.

Replacements: Bongi Mbonambi, Ox Nche, Vincent Koch, Franco Mostert, Marco van Staden, Duane Vermeulen; Grant Williams, Damian Willemse.

Odds

Wales win 3/1

Draw 33/1

South Africa win 4/11

Prediction

South Africa by ten points