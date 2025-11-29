Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A weakened Wales welcome South Africa to Cardiff as the hosts conclude a difficult 2025 with a daunting clash with the world champions.

Steve Tandy’s side have shown signs of promise during the head coach’s first campaign in charge, but were again heavily beaten by New Zealand last weekend.

With this game falling outside of World Rugby’s stipulated Test rugby window, Tandy has been unable to pick players based outside of Wales, creating a callow look to his selection.

While the Springboks are without many of their foreign-based players, too, the depth built by Rassie Erasmus is clear within his team as they look to finish a year where they have separated themselves from the rest with a strong win.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Wales vs South Africa?

Wales vs South Africa is due to kick off at 3.10pm GMT on Saturday 29 November at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage on the channel from 2pm GMT. A live stream will be available via discovery+.

Team news

Wales have lost 13 players, in all, to their clubs in England and France with this fixture occurring outside of World Rugby’s Test window, while Steve Tandy was also dealt a blow with Tom Rogers ruled out by injury after his hat-trick against the All Blacks. Aaron Wainwright is fit, though, to bolster the back row having overcome his hip issue.

Wainwright’s return sees Harri Deaves, a debutant last week, squeezed out of the squad, while Cardiff loosehead Danny Southworth is in line to win his first cap from a bench light on experience.

The out-of-window fixture has depleted South Africa’s stocks, too, with Malcolm Marx, Cheslin Kolbe and Pieter-Steph du Toit among those to return to their clubs. It’s still a fearsome selection made by Rassie Erasmus, though, with Andre Esterhuizen part of a sizeable backline having also operated as a flanker during this November

One would think there would be little need for Esterhuizen to reprise that role with seven forwards named on the bench, including Eben Etzebeth. Youngster Zachary Porthen, usually a tighthead, appears to be covering loosehead prop.

Line-ups

Wales XV: 1 Gareth Thomas, 2 Dewi Lake (capt.), 3 Keiron Assiratti; 4 Ben Carter, 5 Rhys Davies; 6 Taine Plumtree, 7 Alex Mann, 8 Aaron Wainwright; 9 Kieran Hardy, 10 Dan Edwards; 11 Rio Dyer, 12 Joe Hawkins, 13 Joe Roberts, 14 Ellis Mee; 15 Blair Murray.

Replacements: 16 Brodie Coghlan, 17 Danny Southworth, 18 Chris Coleman, 19 James Ratti, 20 Morgan Morse; 21 Reuben Morgan-Williams, 22 Callum Sheedy, 23 Ben Thomas.

South Africa XV: 1 Gerhard Steenekamp, 2 Johan Grobbelaar, 3 Wilco Louw; 4 Jean Kleyn, 5 Ruan Nortje; 6 Siya Kolisi (capt.), 7 Franco Mostert, 8 Jasper Wiese; 9 Morne van den Berg, 10 Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu; 11 Canan Moodie, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 13 Damian de Allende, 14 Ethan Hooker, 15 Damian Willemse.

Replacements: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Zachary Porthen, 18 Asenathi Ntlabakanye, 19 Eben Etzebeth, 20 Marco van Staden, 21 Ben-Jason Dixon, 22 Kwagga Smith; 23 Cobus Reinach.