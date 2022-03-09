Wales team announcement LIVE: Wayne Pivac set to name line-up for 2022 Six Nations fixture with France
Reigning Six Nations champions Wales take on grand-slam chasing France at Principality Stadium in Cardiff on Friday evening
Wales are announcing their team to play France in the Six Nations encounter in Cardiff on Friday night.
Wayne Pivac’s side come into the penultimate round of games sitting fifth in the table, having struggled with injuries in their championship title defence, and while they are unlikely to finish bottom thanks to Italy’s woeful showing, there is plenty of pride to won back in denying the table-topping French a potential grand slam.
Earlier France named their team, revealing wing Damian Penaud and lock Romain Taofifenua had tested positive for Covid-19 and will miss the match. Penaud is replaced in the starting line-up by Gabin Villiere, who has recovered from injury. Taofifenua was on the bench when France beat Scotland 11 days ago and two switches among the replacements see call-ups for Mohamed Haouas and Matthis Lebel.
Penaud apart, Les Bleus head coach Fabien Galthie has otherwise retained the team that defeated Scotland, although he faces an anxious wait for further Covid-19 test results in his squad. But fears have been allayed about captain and world player of the year Antoine Dupont after he suffered a knock during training on Tuesday.
Tomos Williams admits Wales face tough task
Covid passes not required at the Principality Stadium
For those heading to Cardiff on Friday, the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) has announced that NHS Covid Passes will no longer be a requirement of entry to the remaining Guinness Six Nations games at Principality Stadium. The change is effective immediately.
Wales also host Italy on Super Saturday next week.
Taulupe Faletau on facing France
Late disruption for France
The news that France’s Damian Penaud and Romain Taofifenua will miss Friday’s game after positive tests was a timely reminder that Covid is not quite finished causing problems for the Six Nations. We hope, obviously, that that is the extent of the coronavirus’ spread through the French camp and that all other players and staff are cleared to travel to Cardiff tomorrow.
Tomas Francis set to play despite apparent concussion against England
There has, rightly, been much discussion about Tomas Francis’ participation this week. The tighthead was strangely allowed to return during Wales’ defeat to England after an HIA despite displaying clear indicators of concussion after taking a bang to the head, appearing to require the support of the uprights to remain on his feet.
Professor John Fairclough, a leading surgeon who has previously worked with the Welsh Rugby Union, believes it would be “a grave mistake” if Francis is allowed to play France, but it appears the prop may retain his place in the starting side.
Wales insist Tomas Francis available to face France after head injury
Prop passed a head injury assessment during Wales’ clash against England.
A start for Jonathan Davies?
Wayne Pivac is also said to have been mulling a midfield alteration. Nick Tompkins and Owen Watkin’s partnership has impressed in Wales’ last two outings, but against a French side with plenty of threats, Pivac may opt to recall Jonathan Davies to the starting side. The 33-year-old could replace Tompkins, which would be tough on the Saracens centre.
Wales team news
Josh Navidi and Taulupe Faletau look set to be reunited in Wales’ back row for the Six Nations clash against France. They have not played a Test match together since Wales saw their Grand Slam dream ended by France in Paris almost a year ago.
No 8 Faletau returned to international action after a lengthy injury lay-off when Wales lost to England at Twickenham 10 days ago. And flanker Navidi, who was out for five months due to a shoulder problem, could now follow suit after making his comeback in Cardiff’s United Rugby Championship game against Ulster last week.
Wales head coach Wayne Pivac, meanwhile, is understood to be considering a role at blindside flanker for Navidi’s Cardiff colleague Seb Davies.
Pivac names his team today at 2pm for the Principality Stadium encounter, with Faletau a key figure as Wales try to halt unbeaten France’s title and Grand Slam bid.
France line-up vs Wales
France coach Fabien Galthie on Wednesday named the following team to face Wales at the Principality Stadium in the Six Nations on Friday:
First XV: 15-Melvyn Jaminet, 14-Yoram Moefana, 13-Gael Fickou, 12-Jonathan Danty, 11-Gabin Villiere, 10-Romain Ntamack, 9-Antoine Dupont, 8-Gregory Alldritt, 7-Anthony Jelonch, 6-Francois Cros, 5-Paul Willemse, 4-Cameron Woki, 3-Uini Atonio, 2-Julien Marchand, 1-Cyril Baille
Replacements: 16-Peato Mauvaka, 17-Jean-Baptiste Gros, 18-Mohamed Haouas, 19-Thibaud Flament, 20-Dylan Cretin, 21-Maxime Lucu, 22-Thomas Ramos, 23-Matthis Lebel
France without Penaud for trip to Cardiff
News from the French camp is that wing Damian Penaud and lock Romain Taofifenua have tested positive for Covid-19 and will miss the match.
Penaud is replaced in the starting line-up by Gabin Villiere, who has recovered from injury.
Taofifenua was on the bench when France beat Scotland 11 says ago and two switches among the replacements see call-ups for Mohamed Haouas and Matthis Lebel.
Penaud apart, Les Bleus head coach Fabien Galthie has otherwise retained the team that defeated Scotland.
And that means fears have been allayed about captain and world player of the year Antoine Dupont after he suffered a knock during training on Tuesday.
Victory for France in Cardiff would leave them one win away from guaranteeing a first Six Nations title and Grand Slam since 2010.
What are the remaining fixtures?
This weekend is the penultimate round of men’s Six Nations matches, before the finale on Saturday 19 March. Here are the remaining games of this year’s championship:
ROUND 4
Friday 11 March
Wales vs France, 8pm GMT (Principality Stadium, Wales)
Saturday 12 March
Italy vs Scotland, 2.15pm GMT (Stadio Olimpico, Rome)
England vs Ireland, 4.45pm GMT (Twickenham Stadium, London)
ROUND 5
Saturday 19 March
Wales vs Italy, 2.15pm GMT (Principality Stadium, Cardiff)
Ireland vs Scotland, 4.45pm GMT (Aviva Stadium, Dublin)
France vs England, 8pm GMT (Stade de France, Paris)
