Liam Williams sustained a facial injury against England (Action Images via Reuters)

Wales are announcing their team to play France in the Six Nations encounter in Cardiff on Friday night.

Wayne Pivac’s side come into the penultimate round of games sitting fifth in the table, having struggled with injuries in their championship title defence, and while they are unlikely to finish bottom thanks to Italy’s woeful showing, there is plenty of pride to won back in denying the table-topping French a potential grand slam.

Earlier France named their team, revealing wing Damian Penaud and lock Romain Taofifenua had tested positive for Covid-19 and will miss the match. Penaud is replaced in the starting line-up by Gabin Villiere, who has recovered from injury. Taofifenua was on the bench when France beat Scotland 11 days ago and two switches among the replacements see call-ups for Mohamed Haouas and Matthis Lebel.

Penaud apart, Les Bleus head coach Fabien Galthie has otherwise retained the team that defeated Scotland, although he faces an anxious wait for further Covid-19 test results in his squad. But fears have been allayed about captain and world player of the year Antoine Dupont after he suffered a knock during training on Tuesday.

