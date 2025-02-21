Wales vs Ireland betting tips:

Wales play their first match since head coach Warren Gatland left his role hoping that his departure can improve their fortunes, but they couldn’t have choosen a much tougher start to this new era than facing Ireland (2:15pm, BBC1 & iPlayer).

Wales are on their worst-ever run of 14 straight defeats which has seen them slip to 12th in the world rankings.

After picking up the Six Nations wooden spoon 12 months ago, they are odds-on with betting sites to collect the accolade again this time around after the round 2 defeat to Italy.

Interim head coach Matt Sherratt has made eight changes from the side that lost 22-15 against Italy and finally ended Gatland’s second spell in charge of Wales.

While Wales have played two, lost two, scored 15 points and conceded 65, Ireland have played two, won two, scored 59 points and conceded 40, and the two nations are already separated by nine points in the table.

They are looking to make it three Six Nations titles in a row and with the form they have showed in their opening two matches that seems a pretty good bet.

The rugby betting sites seem to agree as well and have them as favourites for the championship at 8/15 ahead of France at 7/2. Wales are 2000/1.

There is an added little twist in the match in Cardiff with Ireland interim boss Simon Easterby believed to be among the favourites to replace Gatland.

The 49-year-old, who lives in Wales and formerly captained and coached Scarlets is currently in charge of Ireland while their head coach Andy Farrell is seconded with the British and Irish Lions.

Wales vs Ireland betting preview: Another defeat for Wales

It’s only been four years since Wales last won the Six Nations title but now any kind of win looks a million miles away.

They can’t be much worse than they have been in their opening defeats against France and Italy, at least they got some points on the board last time out after being crushed 43-0 in Paris on the opening weekend.

And if there’s not a big improvement on their performance against Italy then Ireland could run riot. Wales have won just one of their last eight meetings and that came back in 2021 when they emerged 21-16 winners.

Since then, they have lost by an aggregate scoreline of 94-24 and by more than 20 points on each occasion.

Easterby has made seven changes from their 32-18 win over Scotland at Murrayfield and Dan Sheehan will captain the side for the first time with Caelan Doris ruled out with a knee injury.

It’s still a strong Ireland team and the visitors are favoured by 22.5 points on the handicap on betting apps, while you can get 20/1 on a Wales win. You can even get 20/1 on Ireland winning to nil.

Wales vs Ireland prediction 1: Ireland to win by 21-30 points - 13/5 Bet365

Prendergast to keep on improving

Fly half Sam Prendergast had an impressive away debut for Ireland in the win over Scotland, with three conversions and two penalty kicks.

It was only his fifth cap but first outside of Ireland and his confidence seems to be growing with each appearance.

He keeps his place for the trip to Cardiff and you’d expect him to impress again next time out. He could also be joined on the pitch by his brother Cian, who is set to make his Six Nations debut off the bench.

Wales vs Ireland prediction 2: Sam Prendergast named man of the match - 9/2 William Hill

