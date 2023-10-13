✕ Close Jamie George urges England to use big-game experience against Fiji in World Cup quarter-final

The Rugby World Cup 2023 enters the knockout phase this weekend with two crunch quarter-final fixtures on Sunday. England will hope to negotiate an awkward encounter against Fiji before the hosts France take on defending champions South Africa in what promises to be a show-stopping clash on Sunday evening.

Steve Borthwick’s side continued their unbeaten record at the World Cup, although his team looked less than convincing as they laboured to a narrow 18-17 win against Samoa. Changes are expected to the starting line-up ahead of the weekend when they will face Fiji who got the better of the Red Roses in a World Cup warm-up.

Sunday’s main event sees a crunch tie between South Africa and France in Paris. Rassie Erasmus has sprung a minor surprise with his Springboks line-up as Manie Libbok and Cobus Reinach were given the nod in a new-look half-back pairing. France are expected to name their starting XV later in the day with star scrum-half Antoine Dupont nearing a return to action after suffering a fractured cheekbone in the pool stages.

