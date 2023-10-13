Rugby World Cup LIVE: England team announcement and France decide on Antoine Dupont
England and France are set to name their starting line-ups for their respective crunch quarter-final fixtures
The Rugby World Cup 2023 enters the knockout phase this weekend with two crunch quarter-final fixtures on Sunday. England will hope to negotiate an awkward encounter against Fiji before the hosts France take on defending champions South Africa in what promises to be a show-stopping clash on Sunday evening.
Steve Borthwick’s side continued their unbeaten record at the World Cup, although his team looked less than convincing as they laboured to a narrow 18-17 win against Samoa. Changes are expected to the starting line-up ahead of the weekend when they will face Fiji who got the better of the Red Roses in a World Cup warm-up.
Sunday’s main event sees a crunch tie between South Africa and France in Paris. Rassie Erasmus has sprung a minor surprise with his Springboks line-up as Manie Libbok and Cobus Reinach were given the nod in a new-look half-back pairing. France are expected to name their starting XV later in the day with star scrum-half Antoine Dupont nearing a return to action after suffering a fractured cheekbone in the pool stages.
Referees assigned for Rugby World Cup quarter-finals - including England’s record-breaking official
England’s Wayne Barnes will referee a record fourth Rugby World Cup quarter-final after the match official appointments for the last eight fixtures were confirmed.
Barnes, the most capped international referee in history, will take charge of Ireland vs New Zealand at the Stade de France on Saturday, taking him clear of Nigel Owens, Jim Fleming and Derek Bevan.
Jaco Peyper, of South Africa, will make a second quarter-final appearance having been appointed to oversee the first last-eight tie between Wales and Argentina in Marseille.
France’s Mathieu Raynal and New Zealand’s Ben O’Keeffe, meanwhile, will take charge of their first World Cup quarter-finals.
France’s Mathieu Raynal will oversee England’s last-eight match against Fiji
Rugby World Cup news live
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the Rugby World Cup. The action continues this weekend with all four quarter-final fixtures.
Wales kick off proceedings when they take on Argentina on Saturday afternoon before a blockbuster clash between Ireland and New Zealand in the evening.
On Sunday, England are back in action looking to avenge their defeat to Fiji earlier this year by knocking the Pacific Islanders out of the tournament before World Cup hosts France attempt to defeat the trophy holders South Africa.
Today, France and England will be announcing their starting XVs for their quarter-final and we’ll have all the latest updates for the tournament throughout the day.
