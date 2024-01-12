✕ Close Ronnie O’Sullivan reveals he was 'on phone to Samaritans' at snooker world championships

Judd Trump’s Masters title defence continues at Alexandra Palace this afternoon as he faces Ali Carter in an intriguing quarter-final clash.

Trump lifted the Masters trophy for the second time in his career 12 months ago, when he beat Mark Williams 10-8 in the final, although his defence looked destined to end at the first hurdle when he trailed Kyren Wilson 3-0 in the first round earlier this week.

The Bristolian then reeled off five frames on the spin to move to the brink of glory before Wilson hit back to force a decider at 5-5 and looked set to triumph when he got in first, only to break down and allow Trump to pinch victory 6-5 with a superb counter-clearance.

Carter, meanwhile, very handily defeated last year’s finalist Williams 6-4 in his opening match and now takes a crack at the reigning champ, with a semi-final spot against either Mark Allen or Mark Selby tomorrow awaiting the winner.

Follow live coverage of the quarter-final below: