Masters snooker LIVE: Reigning champion Judd Trump continues title defence against Ali Carter
Reigning champion Judd Trump is in quarter-final action at Alexandra Palace
Judd Trump’s Masters title defence continues at Alexandra Palace this afternoon as he faces Ali Carter in an intriguing quarter-final clash.
Trump lifted the Masters trophy for the second time in his career 12 months ago, when he beat Mark Williams 10-8 in the final, although his defence looked destined to end at the first hurdle when he trailed Kyren Wilson 3-0 in the first round earlier this week.
The Bristolian then reeled off five frames on the spin to move to the brink of glory before Wilson hit back to force a decider at 5-5 and looked set to triumph when he got in first, only to break down and allow Trump to pinch victory 6-5 with a superb counter-clearance.
Carter, meanwhile, very handily defeated last year’s finalist Williams 6-4 in his opening match and now takes a crack at the reigning champ, with a semi-final spot against either Mark Allen or Mark Selby tomorrow awaiting the winner.
Follow live coverage of the quarter-final below:
Ronnie O’Sullivan criticises ‘disgusting’ Alexandra Palace venue before Masters semi-final
Ronnie O’Sullivan has hit out at iconic London venue Alexandra Palace, saying it is “disgusting” and playing there makes him “feel ill”.
The snooker world number one is playing at the Masters at Alexandra Palace this week, where he is a seven-time champion, but said he “can’t wait to get out of here” after advancing to the semi-finals.
The 159-year-old venue in north London has hosted the Masters tournament since 2012 and has also staged the PDC World Darts Championship since 2008, where Luke Littler stunned the sport with his run to the final last week.
But O’Sullivan is not impressed by playing at Alexandra Palace and said after his 6-3 win over Barry Hawkins on Thursday: “I just don’t like this place. I find it disgusting.
“Everywhere is dirty. It’s cold. It’s freezing, I have to wear my coat everywhere. You go through car parks. There are bins. Honestly, it just makes me feel ill.”
Ronnie O’Sullivan overcomes illness to grind past Barry Hawkins at Masters
Ronnie O’Sullivan relished the prospect of a “massive, dirty curry” after grinding out a 6-3 win over Barry Hawkins in a Masters quarter-final that lacked spice.
The seven-time Masters winner looked under the weather as he wore a thick coat for his post-match TV interview, muttering: “I fancy a curry – a massive, dirty curry. There’s nothing I don’t like.”
In a match awash with errors from both players, O’Sullivan kicked off with a break of 88 but had to wait until the penultimate frame to post his next half-century, a 60 to move one frame from victory, before wrapping it up with a break of 77
O’Sullivan said he had been “lucky to get through” to what will be his 15th appearance in the semi-finals of the Masters.
“I felt bad for Barry, I just dragged him down to my level. It’s a funny old game,” O’Sullivan told BBC Sport. “I didn’t feel any pressure at all to be honest, maybe that’s why I played like I did. I think you need that pressure sometimes to get you motivated.
Judd Trump beats Kyren Wilson in final frame to reach Masters quarter-finals
Defending Masters champion Judd Trump held his nerve to summon a match-winning break of 65 and beat Kyren Wilson 6-5 in a fluctuating first-round clash at Alexandra Palace.
Trump stormed back from a 3-0 deficit to reel off five frames in a row and put himself on the brink of victory before a costly miss in the penultimate frame handed his opponent the initiative.
Wilson looked set to wrap up victory himself when he got in first in the decider but he left a red dangling over the middle pocket on a break of 51 and two-time winner Trump coolly stepped up to book his place in the last eight.
Trump told Eurosport: “It was a bit of a scrappy game and it was nip and tuck the whole way through.
“I felt like I threw it away at 5-4. Kyren made an amazing break to go 5-5 and it looked like he would get over the line but he just left that little gap and I took it quite well.”
Masters snooker schedule
First round (best of 11 frames)
Sunday 7 January
- 1pm: Luca Brecel 2-6 Jack Lisowski
- 7pm: Shaun Murphy 6-2 Zhang Anda
Monday 8 January
- 1pm: Ronnie O’Sullivan 6-3 Ding Junhui
- 7pm: Mark Williams 4-6 Ali Carter
Tuesday 9 January
- 1pm: Judd Trump 6-5 Kyren Wilson
- 7pm: Neil Robertson 3-6 Barry Hawkins
Wednesday 10 January
- 1pm: Mark Allen 6-5 John Higgins
- 7pm: Mark Selby 6-1 Robert Milkins
Quarter-finals (best of 11 frames)
Thursday 11 January
- 1pm: QF3 - Ronnie O’Sullivan 6-3 Barry Hawkins
- 7pm: QF4 - Jack Lisowski 3-6 Shaun Murphy
Friday 12 January
- 1pm: QF1 - Judd Trump v Ali Carter – BBC Two, Eurosport and Discovery+
- 7pm: QF2 - Mark Allen v Mark Selby – BBC Four, Eurosport and Discovery+
Semi-finals (best of 11 frames)
Saturday 13 January
- 1pm: Ronnie O’Sullivan v Shaun Murphy – BBC One, Eurosport and Discovery+
- 7pm: Winner of QF1 v Winner of QF2 – BBC Two, Eurosport and Discovery+
Final (best of 19 frames)
Sunday 14 January
- 1pm and 7pm – BBC Two, Eurosport and Discovery+
What is the Masters prize money?
Here’s how much the players will earn at Ally Pally this week:
Winner: £250,000
Runner-up: £100,000
Semi-finals: £60,000
Quarter-finals: £30,000
First round: £15,000
Highest break prize: £15,000
Total prize pot: £725,000
When is the Masters and how to watch?
When is the tournament?
The Masters begins on Sunday 7 January at Alexandra Palace, and the final will be played on Sunday 14 January.
How to watch
The entire tournament will be broadcast on Eurosport and Discovery+, which are the rights holders in Ireland and the rest of Europe. Some matches will also be shown on BBC TV channels.
Viewers can stream the action online via the BBC Sport and BBC iPlayer websites and apps, as well as the Eurosport and Discovery+ website and apps.
Judd Trump v Ali Carter
Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the Masters snooker from Alexandra Palace. The dart boards have been packed away and the snooker table erected at Ally Pally for the first event of the year.
Ronnie O’Sullivan defeated Barry Hawkins in yesterday’s afternoon session to book a semi-final spot and we’ve got another cracking match coming up today as the reigning champion, Judd Trump, squares off against Ali Carter in the latest quarter-final.
Stick with us for full live coverage throughout the afternoon.
