How to watch Masters snooker: TV channels and online stream
Everything you need to know about the 2024 Masters as Ronnie O’Sullivan chases an unprecedented eighth title
Snooker returns to our screens in 2024 with the Masters at Alexandra Palace, one of the sport’s jewels in the Triple Crown.
The Masters is always a special event as the world’s best 16 players go up against one another in a straight knockout format.
Ronnie O’Sullivan is aiming to win a record-extending eighth title and will take on Ali Carter in Sunday’s final.
The 48-year-old moved one victory away from becoming the oldest winner of Masters with four half-century breaks enough to down old rival Shaun Murphy in Saturday’s semi-final, while Carter beat Mark Allen 6-3.
Here is everything you need to know about the 2024 Masters.
When is the tournament?
The Masters begins on Sunday 7 January at Alexandra Palace, and the final will be played on Sunday 14 January.
How to watch
The entire tournament will be broadcast on Eurosport and Discovery+, which are the rights holders in Ireland and the rest of Europe. Some matches will also be shown on BBC TV channels (listed below).
Viewers can stream the action online via the BBC Sport and BBC iPlayer websites and apps, as well as the Eurosport and Discovery+ website and apps.
What is the prize money?
Winner: £250,000
Runner-up: £100,000
Semi-finals: £60,000
Quarter-finals: £30,000
First round: £15,000
Highest break prize: £15,000
Total prize pot: £725,000
Masters snooker schedule
First round (best of 11 frames)
Sunday 7 January
- 1pm: Luca Brecel 2-6 Jack Lisowski
- 7pm: Shaun Murphy 6-2 Zhang Anda
Monday 8 January
- 1pm: Ronnie O’Sullivan 6-3 Ding Junhui
- 7pm: Mark Williams 4-6 Ali Carter
Tuesday 9 January
- 1pm: Judd Trump 6-5 Kyren Wilson
- 7pm: Neil Robertson 3-6 Barry Hawkins
Wednesday 10 January
- 1pm: Mark Allen 6-5 John Higgins
- 7pm: Mark Selby 6-1 Robert Milkins
Quarter-finals (best of 11 frames)
Thursday 11 January
- 1pm: QF3 - Ronnie O’Sullivan 6-3 Barry Hawkins
- 7pm: QF4 - Jack Lisowski 3-6 Shaun Murphy
Friday 12 January
- 1pm: QF1 - Judd Trump 5-6 Ali Carter
- 7pm: QF2 - Mark Allen 6-5 Mark Selby
Semi-finals (best of 11 frames)
Saturday 13 January
- 1pm: Ronnie O’Sullivan 6-2 Shaun Murphy
- 7pm: Ali Carter 6-3 Mark Allen
Final (best of 19 frames)
Sunday 14 January
- 1pm and 7pm: Ronnie O’Sullivan vs Ali Carter – BBC Two, Eurosport and Discovery+
