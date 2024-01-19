✕ Close Ronnie O’Sullivan reveals he was 'on phone to Samaritans' at snooker world championships

Ronnie O’Sullivan will look to continue his impressive recent form as he faces Gary Wilson in the quarter-finals of the World Grand Prix in Leicester.

O’Sullivan beat Ali Carter to win the final of the 2024 Masters at Alexandra Palace last weekend, lifting the iconic crystal trophy for a record eighth time and he’s now into the quarter-finals of the World Grand Prix after beating Zhou Yuelong 4-3 in the second round on Thursday, with breaks of 67, 107, 50 and 90 doing the damage. World No 17 Wilson now lies in wait with a place in the semi-finals at stake

Despite the sublime display against Zhou, a jaded O’Sullivan was typically downbeat in his post-match assessment, playing all the hits as he insisted he was cueing badly, said he hates playing and threatened retirement.

“I can’t fathom it out,” said O’Sullivan. “I’ve got to really consider if I can carry on feeling how I’m feeling. I’m getting no enjoyment, it’s hard work and I’ve got no clue where the balls are going – it’s guesswork and a struggle. The worst thing is I’m winning bloody tournaments! If I was losing, it would be an easier decision. I need a break at least. I’m getting no satisfaction from it. I’d rather cue well and lose than cue badly and win tournaments.”

Amid his progress at the World Grand Prix, ‘The Rocket’ is engaged in an ongoing war of words with Carter, who accused his 48-year-old rival of snotting on the Ally Pally arena floor during the Masters final, with O’Sullivan hitting back in an extraordinary rant, calling his opponent “a f****** nightmare” before urging him to “sort his f****** life out” and “see a counsellor. Follow all the action from the World Grand Prix below: