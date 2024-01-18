Ronnie O’Sullivan v Zhou Yuelong LIVE: Snooker World Grand Prix updates as Rocket targets quarter-finals
Ronnie O’Sullivan has been in a war of words with Ali Carter after his Masters victory but is switching his focus to winning the World Grand Prix in Leicester
Ronnie O’Sullivan will look to continue his impressive recent form as he faces Zhou Yuelong in the second round of the World Grand Prix in Leicester this afternoon, trying to win a second snooker tournament on the spin.
O’Sullivan beat Ali Carter to win the final of the 2024 Masters at Alexandra Palace last weekend, lifting the iconic crystal trophy for a record eighth time. However, it’s the ongoing war of words between ‘The Rocket’ and Carter that followed which has captured headlines.
There is no love lost between the two Essex lads and Carter accused his 48-year-old rival of snotting on the Ally Pally arena floor during the Masters final, with O’Sullivan hitting back in an extraordinary rant, calling his opponent “a f****** nightmare” before urging him to “sort his f****** life out” and “see a counsellor. Carter responded by saying “I actually feel a bit sorry for him. I don’t think he is that well, mentally” and it will be a fascinating dynamic should the pair meet in another match later this season.
It won’t be at the World Grand Prix this week, after Carter lost 4-3 to Mark Selby on Wednesday evening, and ‘The Rocket’ has claimed he regrets not pulling out of the event in Leicester to mentally recover and insists he will be doing exactly that in upcoming tournaments. But, for the time being, he is still in the event and faces talented 25-year-old Chinese cueman Zhou with a place in the quarter-finals at stake.
Ronnie O’Sullivan 1-0 Zhou Yuelong
Frame two and Zhou pulls out a nice long pot on the red to the left corner almost immediately. Can he wash away the pain of the first frame with a big break here?
FRAME! Ronnie O’Sullivan 1-0 Zhou Yuelong
What a clearance from Ronnie O’Sullivan! It didn’t look on when he came to the table but he makes swift work of the colours, even a potentially triky green along the top cushion and a blue across the table to right middle.
A SUBLIME BREAK OF 67 AND RONNIE O’SULLIVAN PINCHES FRAME ONE FROM UNDER ZHOU YUELONG’S NOSE!
Ronnie O’Sullivan 0-0 Zhou Yuelong
Double-kiss on the safety attempt from Zhou gives O’Sullivan another chance to gt some points on the board. Some nice pots get him to 17 but he lands too straight on the black to try and disturb the reds on the left cushion.
He tries an incredibly thin cut to the left corner and makes it! Great shot. The next is even better though as he powers the pink to right middle and comes all round the table, off three cushions and dislodges one of the reds.
The clearance is on now as he narrows his deficit to 55-48 once potting the final red with black.
Ronnie O’Sullivan 0-0 Zhou Yuelong
Oh no! Zhou trucking along nicely but takes his eye off a pot and misses the pink to right middle. The break ends at 55. He flops his head on to his cue in annoyance.
But he gets a let-off! O’Sullivan pots the first red but then misses a black off the spot, so only one point in response. Still six reds left but they are all trickily placed now, so a bout of safety.
Ronnie O’Sullivan 0-0 Zhou Yuelong
Zhou is looking neat and tidy so far. Pulls out a nice two-ball plant to the left middle when he’s on 32 and the break then moves up past50. There’s a few reds in tricky positions on the left cushion but he should get over the line in this frame before he needs those.
Ronnie O’Sullivan 0-0 Zhou Yuelong
First chance to Zhou. A bit scrappy from both players in the early going, missing pots and some sloppy safety but eventually Zhou pots a red, lands nicely on the black and can build a break.
Ronnie O’Sullivan 0-0 Zhou Yuelong
The players are out and we’re underway at the Morningside Arena in Leicester. Ronnie O’Sullivan the heavy favourite but Zhou Yuelong is a talented player, currently ranked just outside the world’s top 20.
Having said that, he’s never beaten O’Sullivan in five attempts
Ronnie O’Sullivan regrets ‘stupid’ comments after winning Masters
Ronnie O’Sullivan has rowed back on comments suggesting that the chance to win eight titles at each Triple Crown event was a major motivator, insisting that he has “no interest in numbers”.
O’Sullivan’s Masters win on Sunday was his eighth at the event, which is also his tally at the UK Championship after his December victory in York. Wins in the first two Triple Crown events of the season sets up a tilt at the World Championship in the spring to complete a single-season sweep of snooker’s most prestigious tournaments for the first time in the 48-year-old’s career.
O’Sullivan has secured seven world titles to date and suggested at the start of the Masters that the chance to have eight of each prize was driving him.
“It was nice when I had seven, seven, seven, and now I’ve got seven, seven, eight. So it’d be nice to go eight, eight, eight – the three eights,” O’Sullivan said to Eurosport last week. “I suppose that’s the sort of motivational thing to try and get another Masters, try and maybe get another Worlds.”
But after beating Ali Carter in Sunday’s final at Alexandra Palace, O’Sullivan suggested he regretted voicing that desire, claiming that it didn’t matter to him.
“I wish I hadn’t mentioned that stupid eight, eight, eight,” O’Sullivan said after a 10-7 win. “I am not even interested in it, but sometimes you feel you have got to say something. Really I have no interest in numbers.”
Ronnie O’Sullivan launches extraordinary, foul-mouthed rant against Ali Carter
Ronnie O’Sullivan launched into a remarkable, expletive-laden rant against Ali Carter as the pair reignited their rivalry following the Masters final.
The Rocket claimed his eighth title on Sunday, battling back from 3-6 down at Alexandra Palace to claim a thrilling 10-7 victory and become the oldest winner in the tournament’s history. However, the pair have now begun a war of words following the final, re-opening old wounds following their notorious bust-up at the 2018 World Championship when both players barged into each other.
Carter, who labelled the Alexandra Palace crowd as “morons” for their behaviour, also accused O’Sullivan of snotting on the floor during the final.
But O’Sullivan has now hit back, telling Carter he needs to “sort his f*****g life out” in an extraordinary rant.
“I’m not going to skirt around it anymore, tip-toeing on eggshells around someone like that. He’s a f*****g nightmare,” the 48-year-old continued. “Playing snooker against someone like that is a nightmare. He’s not a nice person. It’s not a nice vibe he leaves around the table. I’ve said my piece, I don’t give a s***. I’ve said it now, done.
“You know what he’s like, everybody knows what he’s like. He’s got issues. F*****g why has he got issues with me? I’m not having it. I don’t care, grow some balls.
“I don’t give a f***, I don’t give a f*** about any of these snooker players, any of them. The more he brings it on, the more I f***ing punish him every time. He’s just digging a grave for himself. I don’t give a f***. That’s it, I’ve said my piece.”
