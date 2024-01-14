Jump to content

Liveupdated1705254533

Ronnie O’Sullivan v Ali Carter LIVE: Masters 2024 snooker final updates and latest score

Will Ronnie O’Sullivan claim an unprecedented eighth Masters title or will Ali Carter win the first of his career?

Lawrence Ostlere
Sunday 14 January 2024 17:48
Comments
<p>Ronnie O’Sullivan and Ali Carter shake hands before the Masters final</p>

Ronnie O’Sullivan and Ali Carter shake hands before the Masters final

(Getty Images)

Ronnie O’Sullivan and Ali Carter are going head to head in the final of the Masters as the first major title of the 2024 snooker season is decided.

Both players produced some stunning, high-paced snooker in this afternoon’s opening session, which was twiced stopped for medical emergencies in the crowd. Carter took the first frame before O’Sullivan responded with a rapid century and another quick frame to lead 2-1. Carter, though, went into the break with the scores level after producing his first century of the final with a magical 125.

O’Sullivan’s attacking approach proved both a blessing and a curse, as he let in Carter for a scoring opportunity after the break, who made no mistake with another fabulous century to lead 3-2. They shared the next two frames, before the crucial final frame of the afternoon went the way of Carter, to take a 5-3 lead into the evening in this race to 10.

Follow all the latest updates from the final of the 2024 Masters final between Ronnie O’Sullivan and Ali Carter below, and get the latest best betting offers here.

1705254533

Ronnie O’Sullivan v Ali Carter: Masters final LIVE

Welcome along to live coverage of the 2024 Masters final, as Ronnie O’Sullivan takes on Ali Carter at Alexandra Palace.

Lawrence Ostlere14 January 2024 17:48
1705211393

Ronnie O’Sullivan v Ali Carter: Masters final LIVE

After a thrilling afternoon session, which we will come to shortly, the evening’s finale will begin at around 7pm GMT.

Lawrence Ostlere14 January 2024 05:49

