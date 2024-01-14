Ronnie O’Sullivan and Ali Carter shake hands before the Masters final (Getty Images)

Ronnie O’Sullivan and Ali Carter are going head to head in the final of the Masters as the first major title of the 2024 snooker season is decided.

Both players produced some stunning, high-paced snooker in this afternoon’s opening session, which was twiced stopped for medical emergencies in the crowd. Carter took the first frame before O’Sullivan responded with a rapid century and another quick frame to lead 2-1. Carter, though, went into the break with the scores level after producing his first century of the final with a magical 125.

O’Sullivan’s attacking approach proved both a blessing and a curse, as he let in Carter for a scoring opportunity after the break, who made no mistake with another fabulous century to lead 3-2. They shared the next two frames, before the crucial final frame of the afternoon went the way of Carter, to take a 5-3 lead into the evening in this race to 10.

