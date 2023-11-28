✕ Close Ronnie O’Sullivan reveals he was 'on phone to Samaritans' at snooker world championships

Ronnie O’Sullivan begins his UK Snooker Championship campaign this afternoon as he takes on Anthony McGill in the last 32 at the Barbican Centre in York.

The seven-time world champion remains snooker’s biggest star at the age of 47 and is hunting an eighth UK Championship crown this week, although a first since 2018. Gritty Scotsman McGill will be far from a pushover however, as a two-time ranking event winner and former World Championship semi-finalist, while he also famously beat O’Sullivan 13-12 at the Crucible in the 2021 Worlds.

O’Sullivan returns to the baize after a week of promoting his new documentary ‘The Edge of Everything’, a no-holds-barred, crushingly honest look at his life and career – from his battle with addiction to his father being jailed for murder and his enduring genius on the snooker table. ‘The Rocket’ described watching the documentary as a “harrowing” experience but must now turn his focus back to the baize.

McGill won’t settle for just being a bit-part player in the latest chapter of the Ronnie story though, as he looks to claim a maiden ‘triple crown’ trophy in York this week and return to the world’s top 16. The 32-year-old has recently taken to using a jet-black, carbon-fibre cue in a bid to improve performances and early results have been promising.

