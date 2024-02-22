What time is Ronnie O’Sullivan playing today?

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ronnie O’Sullivan take on Mark Selby in a heavyweight quarter-final clash at the Players Championship.

O’Sullivan was in strong form as he beat Zhou Yuelong in his opening match in Telford, setting up an encounter with Selby, who beat Barry Hawkins.

The event marks a return to competition for O’Sullivan after his withdrawal from the Welsh Open earlier in February due to anxiety.

The Rocket secured back-to-back Players Championship titles in 2018 and 2019, while Selby is yet to make the final of the ranking event.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Ronnie O’Sullivan vs Mark Selby?

Ronnie O’Sullivan and Mark Selby will be on table from 7pm GMT on Thursday 22 February at the Telford International Centre. The winner of the best-of-11 frame encounter will face either John Higgins or Zhang Anda.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on ITV4, with coverage on the channel from 6.45pm GMT. A live stream will be available via ITVX.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

When does the Players Championship end?

The Players Championship concludes with a best-of-19 final on Sunday 25 February. The winner will take home £125,000 of a £385,000 prize fund.

Odds

Ronnie O’Sullivan win 4/9

Mark Selby win 2/1