✕ Close Ronnie O’Sullivan reveals he was 'on phone to Samaritans' at snooker world championships

Ronnie O’Sullivan is back on the snooker baize this afternoon as he continues his Masters campaign with a fascinating quarter-final against Barry Hawkins at Alexandra Palace.

O’Sullivan is gunning for a record-extending eighth Masters title this week and will be roared on by a raucous and partisan sell-out London crowd that always vociferously gets behind ‘The Rocket’.

The 48-year-old could only watch as Ding Junhui made just the fourth maximum 147 break in Masters history in his first-round encounter but still roared into the last eight with a 6-3 triumph to book an encounter against Hawkins.

O’Sullivan has completely dominated the head-to-head record between the pair, winning 16 of the 18 matches between them and only losing once since a 5-3 defeat in their first-ever meeting at the 2002 Scottish Open – that being an epic 13-12 loss in the last 16 of the 2016 World Championship. He memorably beat Hawkins 18-12 in the 2013 World Championship final, before triumphing again in the following year’s semi-final at the Crucible, while the 2016 Masters final also saw ‘The Rocket’ come out on top 10-1.

Follow live coverage of the mouth-watering quarter-final below: