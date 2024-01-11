Masters snooker LIVE: Ronnie O’Sullivan faces Barry Hawkins in mouth-watering quarter-final
Ronnie O’Sullivan’s quest for a record-extending eighth Masters title continues at Alexandra Palace
Ronnie O’Sullivan is back on the snooker baize this afternoon as he continues his Masters campaign with a fascinating quarter-final against Barry Hawkins at Alexandra Palace.
O’Sullivan is gunning for a record-extending eighth Masters title this week and will be roared on by a raucous and partisan sell-out London crowd that always vociferously gets behind ‘The Rocket’.
The 48-year-old could only watch as Ding Junhui made just the fourth maximum 147 break in Masters history in his first-round encounter but still roared into the last eight with a 6-3 triumph to book an encounter against Hawkins.
O’Sullivan has completely dominated the head-to-head record between the pair, winning 16 of the 18 matches between them and only losing once since a 5-3 defeat in their first-ever meeting at the 2002 Scottish Open – that being an epic 13-12 loss in the last 16 of the 2016 World Championship. He memorably beat Hawkins 18-12 in the 2013 World Championship final, before triumphing again in the following year’s semi-final at the Crucible, while the 2016 Masters final also saw ‘The Rocket’ come out on top 10-1.
Follow live coverage of the mouth-watering quarter-final below:
Judd Trump beats Kyren Wilson in final frame to reach Masters quarter-finals
Defending Masters champion Judd Trump held his nerve to summon a match-winning break of 65 and beat Kyren Wilson 6-5 in a fluctuating first round clash at Alexandra Palace.
Trump stormed back from a 3-0 deficit to reel off five frames in a row and put himself on the brink of victory before a costly miss in the penultimate frame handed his opponent the initiative.
Wilson looked set to wrap up victory himself when he got in first in the decider but he left a red dangling over the middle pocket on a break of 51 and two-time winner Trump coolly stepped up to book his place in the last eight.
Trump told Eurosport: “It was a bit of a scrappy game and it was nip and tuck the whole way through.
“I felt like I threw it away at 5-4. Kyren made an amazing break to go 5-5 and it looked like he would get over the line but he just left that little gap and I took it quite well.”
Ronnie O’Sullivan marches on at Masters despite Ding Junhui’s magnificent 147 maximum break
Ding Junhui made a magnificent Masters maximum but it was Ronnie O’Sullivan who roared into the quarter-finals with a 6-3 victory at Alexandra Palace.
Ding registered a seventh career 147 in the seventh frame of their first-round clash.
The 36-year-old overcame a tricky yellow and a pink with the rest, which wobbled in the pocket before it dropped, to record only the fourth maximum at the prestigious tournament – and his second after achieving the feat as a teenager in 2007.
Kirk Stevens, in 1984, and Marco Fu nine years ago are the only other players to manage Masters 147s.
Ding trailed O’Sullivan 4-0 at the mid-session interval but the seven-time world champion missed a simple red to finally let him in. The Chinese star immediately pulled two frames back before his magic moment left him trailing by one at 4-3.
However, O’Sullivan, bidding for an eighth Masters title, hit straight back with a break of 127, and two visits to the table later he had wrapped up victory.
Masters snooker schedule
First round (best of 11 frames)
Sunday 7 January
- 1pm: Luca Brecel 2-6 Jack Lisowski
- 7pm: Shaun Murphy 6-2 Zhang Anda
Monday 8 January
- 1pm: Ronnie O’Sullivan 6-3 Ding Junhui
- 7pm: Mark Williams 4-6 Ali Carter
Tuesday 9 January
- 1pm: Judd Trump 6-5 Kyren Wilson
- 7pm: Neil Robertson 3-6 Barry Hawkins
Wednesday 10 January
- 1pm: Mark Allen 6-5 John Higgins
- 7pm: Mark Selby 6-1 Robert Milkins
Quarter-finals (best of 11 frames)
Thursday 11 January
- 1pm: QF3 - Ronnie O’Sullivan v Barry Hawkins – BBC Two, Eurosport and Discovery+
- 7pm: QF4 - Jack Lisowski v Shaun Murphy – BBC Four, Eurosport and Discovery+
Friday 12 January
- 1pm: QF1 - Judd Trump v Ali Carter – BBC Two, Eurosport and Discovery+
- 7pm: QF2 - Mark Allen v Mark Selby – BBC Four, Eurosport and Discovery+
Semi-finals (best of 11 frames)
Saturday 13 January
- 1pm: Winner of QF3 v Winner of QF4 – BBC One, Eurosport and Discovery+
- 7pm: Winner of QF1 v Winner of QF2 – BBC Two, Eurosport and Discovery+
Final (best of 19 frames)
Sunday 14 January
- 1pm and 7pm – BBC Two, Eurosport and Discovery+
What is the Masters prize money?
Here’s how much the players will earn at Ally Pally this week:
Winner: £250,000
Runner-up: £100,000
Semi-finals: £60,000
Quarter-finals: £30,000
First round: £15,000
Highest break prize: £15,000
Total prize pot: £725,000
When is the Masters and how to watch?
When is the tournament?
The Masters begins on Sunday 7 January at Alexandra Palace, and the final will be played on Sunday 14 January.
How to watch
The entire tournament will be broadcast on Eurosport and Discovery+, which are the rights holders in Ireland and the rest of Europe. Some matches will also be shown on BBC TV channels.
Viewers can stream the action online via the BBC Sport and BBC iPlayer websites and apps, as well as the Eurosport and Discovery+ website and apps.
Ronnie O’Sullivan v Barry Hawkins
Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the Masters snooker from Alexandra Palace. The dart boards have been packed away and the baize snooker table erected at Ally Pally for the first event of the year.
And we have a cracking quarter-final this afternoon with the ever-popular Ronnie O’Sullivan facing one of the sport’s good guys in the form of Barry Hawkins.
Stick with us for full live coverage.
