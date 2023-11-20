How to watch Ronnie O’Sullivan documentary The Edge of Everything

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Snooker fans are set to be offered new insight into the character of Ronnie O’Sullivan with the launch of a documentary on the seven-time world champion.

Regarded as perhaps the sport’s greatest ever player, Ronnie O’Sullivan: The Edge of Everything will feature previously unseen footage of O’Sullivan as a child and junior player, along with classic clips from snooker’s archive.

It also follows the 47-year-old’s pursuit of that seventh world title, including exclusive audio and footage of the moments after O’Sullivan’s record-equalling Crucible triumph over Judd Trump.

His life away from the baize will also be covered in depth, with interviews with his parents and a number of close friends, plus in-depth looks at his conversations with psychiatrist Steve Peters, a key factor in O’Sullivan’s sustained success.

The documentary was produced by Studio 99, owned by David Beckham, and directed by filmmaker Sam Blair.

It will be released on Amazon Prime Video on Thursday 23 November.

Those looking to watch in the United Kingdom and Ireland will be able to view the documentary sooner, though, with a number of cinemas showing it on Tuesday 21 November, and then a select number from Friday 24 November.

Showings will also include a Q&A with both O’Sullivan and Beckham.

“Throughout the making of this film, Ronnie gave us total access to his life, and even as he approached the the extraordinary and intensely stressful climax of the season, he was committed to inviting us into his most private moments,” director Blair said of making the film to the World Snooker Tour. “Somehow he managed to do this while being completely natural and unguarded on camera.

“We had no idea the film would end up taking us to the final of the World Championship, but that’s the magic of Ronnie – we could never predict what would happen when we switched the camera on at any moment, and the whole process was full of surprise and spontaneity.”