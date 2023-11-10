Young Ronnie O’Sullivan makes interviewer laugh in documentary teaser

A young Ronnie O’Sullivan drew laughs with a dry joke about his height in a resurfaced clip from his new documentary produced by David Beckham.

Ronnie O’Sullivan: The Edge of Everything follows the world’s number one snooker player, who granted cameras access to his Crucible campaign last year - including the build-up and throughout the tournament.

The title, produced by Studio 99, will launch on Prime Video in the UK and Ireland on 23 November.

It will also be available in select cinemas from 24 November.