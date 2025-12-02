When does Ronnie O’Sullivan play at the UK Championship today?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ronnie O’Sullivan is back on British soil as he goes to York for the UK Championship, one of snooker’s triple crown events.

O’Sullivan sold his Essex home earlier this year and headed for a new life in Dubai but returns to the Barbican Centre looking to add to his record tally of eight UK Championship titles – the most recent of which he claimed in 2023, becoming the oldest winner of the event at 47 years and 363 days. He was already the youngest winner of the tournament, a mark he set as a 17-year-old way back in 1993.

The Rocket will turn 50 on quarter-final day of this year’s UK Championship and is still in the top five in the world, although he hasn’t won a ranking event since the World Grand Prix in January 2024, even though 11 different men have won the 11 professional snooker tournaments played this season.

However, he still has an aura surrounding him on the baize and will be heavy favourite to beat China’s Zhou Yuelong in his first match in York this afternoon, with old foe Mark Selby a potential opponent in the last 16.

Here’s everything you need to know:

What time does Ronnie O’Sullivan play today?

The UK Championship began on Saturday 29 November at the Barbican Centre in York, and the final will be played on Sunday 7 December. Ronnie O’Sullivan will start his campaign in the last against Zhou Yuelong in a best-of-11 match this afternoon, from 1pm GMT.

open image in gallery Ronnie O’Sullivan starts his UK Championship campaign on Tuesday ( Getty Images )

How to watch

The championship will be live on the BBC, with BBC Two, BBC Four, the BBC red button, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website showing every match across the nine days – including O’Sullivan vs Zhou. The tournament is also broadcast on TNT Sports in the UK and subscribers can stream the match online via the Discovery+ app.

Full UK Championship snooker schedule

(All times GMT)

Tuesday 2 December

Last 32

13:00

Mark Selby v Lei Peifan

Ronnie O'Sullivan v Zhou Yuelong

19:00

Kyren Wilson v Elliot Slessor

Barry Hawkins v David Lilley

Wednesday 3 December

13:00

Last 16 matches x2

19:00

Last 16 matches x2

Thursday 4 December

13:00

Last 16 matches x2

19:00

Last 16 matches x2

Friday 5 December

13:00

Quarter-finals x2

19:00

Quarter-finals x2

Saturday 6 December

13:00

Semi-final

19:00

Semi-final

Sunday 7 December

13:00

Final - session 1

19:00

Final - session 2

Results so far

Last 32

Judd Trump 6-4 Stephen Maguire

Si Jiahui 6-0 Ryan Day

Mark Williams 6-4 David Gilbert

Pang Junxu 6-2 Xiao Guodong

Wu Yize 6-4 Michael Holt

Neil Robertson 6-2 Julien Leclercq

John Higgins 6-2 Ben Woollaston

Shaun Murphy 6-2 Lyu Haotian

Zhao Xintong 6-1 Long Zehuang

Ding Junhui 6-4 Xu Si

Scott Donaldson 6-1 Mark Allen

Zhang Anda 6-5 Gary Wilson

What is the prize money?

Winner: £250,000

Runner-up: £100,000

Semi-finalists: £50,000

Quarter-finalists: £25,000

Last 16: £15,000

Last 32: £10,000

Last 48: £7,500

Last 80: £5,000

Last 112: £2,500

Highest break: £15,000

Total prize pot: £1,205,000