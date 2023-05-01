World Snooker Championship final LIVE: Latest score and updates as Mark Selby and Luca Brecel battle for title
Four-time world champion Mark Selby made a magnificent 147 on Sunday and will now try to seal the title against mercurial Belgian Luca Brecel
Mark Selby and Luca Brecel will complete their battle to win the 2023 World Snooker Championship at Sheffield’s Crucible Theatre today, as they continue their finely-poised final.
Selby made history on Sunday evening as he became the first man to make a maximum 147 break in the world final in emotional, jubilant scenes at the Crucible during the second session of the best-of-35 contest. The four-time world champion also used that moment of history to help close his deficit to 9-8 overnight to leave the match tantalisingly poised heading into Monday’s finale.
Selby reached the final by seeing off Mark Allen in a slugfest on Saturday night that didn’t finish until 12.47am, while Brecel pulled off a stunning comeback to knock out China’s Si Jiahui at the semi-final stage. And it was Brecel who started the final quicker, taking a 6-2 lead into Sunday’s session but Selby is known for his gritty determination and he battled back to narrow the gap to just one frame by the close of play.
The 39-year-old has four world titles to his name and could become only the fourth player in the Crucible era to win a fifth, following in the path of Steve Davis, Stephen Hendry and Ronnie O’Sullivan. A fifth crown would cement Selby as one of the greats of the game, but standing in his way is the supremely talented Belgian Brecel, who at 28 is starting to find the best form of his career. Brecel despatched the pre-tournament favourite O’Sullivan in the quarter-finals and his confidence looks bullet-proof as he takes on his granite opponent.
Follow all the action from the Crucible Theatre with our live blog, below:
Luca Brecel narrowly leads Mark Selby in World Championship final
However well Brecel played to establish that significant early advantage yesterday, the Belgian might still have room for improvement - his 99 in frame ten is his best break of the match so far, and we know what a brilliant scorer the 28-year-old is. He will have been frustrated not to take the final frame last night, but the overnight break may have come at a good time to allow him to reset.
Mark Selby joins illustrious group of Crucible maximum makers
Mark Selby’s 147 yesterday was the 14th in World Championship history, following on quickly from Kyren Wilson’s own perfect clearance earlier in this year’s tournament. Ronnie O’Sullivan and Stephen Hendry have tallied three each, with Cliff Thorburn, Jimmy White, Mark Williams, Ali Carter, John Higgins and Neil Robertson the other Crucible maximum makers.
Luca Brecel narrowly leads Mark Selby in World Championship final
As a reminder, 18 frames are needed for victory in this best of 35 encounter, with two separate sessions today starting at 1pm and 7pm BST. Both Brecel and Selby have played a lot of snooker over the last fortnight - the Englishman did look fatigued at times yesterday but an extra night of rest should have done him some good. You’d fancy this to go deep into the evening...
Luca Brecel narrowly leads Mark Selby in World Championship final
We’ve still got an hour or so before our last two remaining potters are back on the baize. This match really is wonderfully poised. Luca Brecel will have been disappointed not to take more of a lead through to today, but the Belgian has shown few nerves as he experiences snooker’s biggest stage for the first time. It is extraordinary, really, that he’d never won a match at the Crucible before this year’s tournament.
Watch Mark Selby’s historic 147
And here is Mark Selby’s 147 in full glory, with Eurosport kindly clipping together every shot in rapid fire fashion. Selby may not always dazzle in the way that some of snooker’s other stars can, but this was a sparkling display of supreme skill just when he neeeded it most.
Mark Selby’s historic 147 overshadows Luca Brecel’s bold snooker in tight World Championship final
It was almost impossible to imagine how Luca Brecel’s brand of thrill-seeking snooker could be overshadowed by the end of the opening day of this wild World Championship final, but Mark Selby managed it, writes Lawrence Ostlere.
Selby came to the table 9-6 down, eyeing a simple red; 10 minutes later he was walking towards the last black with a grin in the direction of his wife and daughter sitting up in the gods; they were watching a break from the gods, and once he completed the 147, the tension in the room melted away.
The crowd howled in appreciation as Brecel embraced his opponent with a big hug. The referee, Brendan Moore, took off one of his white gloves and shook Selby by the hand – this will be Moore’s last ever match and it is some occasion to go out on, overseeing the first ever maximum break in a Crucible final. Selby enjoyed the moment, throwing up his arms to raise the crowd’s volume like a rock star on stage.
Like all 147s, it had bubbled under the surface at first, awareness spreading gradually and then taking hold once the frame was secure. He left the most awkward red until last, nestling the cue ball close on the side cushion before rolling it into the corner with the help of the rest. Then it was about keeping his nerve, and we know Selby has plenty of that.
Read Lawrence Ostlere’s full report from a fascinating opening day of the final:
Mark Selby’s historic 147 overshadows Luca Brecel’s bold snooker in tight final
Mark Selby became the first player in history to compile a maximum break in a World Championship final but still trails the entertaining Luca Brecel 9-8 overnight
World Snooker Championship final
Welcome back to The Independent’s coverage of the 2023 World Snooker Championship final between Mark Selby and Luca Brecel.
Selby made history on Sunday evening with the first-ever maximum 147 break in the world final but he trails Brecel 9-8 overnight in the race to 18 frames.
It promises to be a fascinating Monday at the Crucible, so stick with us for full live coverage.
Mark Selby hits first ever 147 in World Snooker Championship final
Mark Selby hit the first ever 147 in a World Snooker Championship final as he cleared the table in his battle against Luca Brecel.
Brecel left a red over the corner pocket and Selby obliged, stepping up and going on to make the maximum. The balls were well spread but the four-time world champion still needed to carefully navigate the final red near the side cushion, and left the cue ball behind it before potting with the rest.
He stuck out his tongue to his wife and daughter watching on as he walked around the table to the final black, before nervelessly potting to make history. Brecel embraced his opponent while the crowd gave a standing ovation.
Mark Selby hits first ever 147 in World Snooker Championship final
Mark Selby hit the first ever 147 in a World Snooker Championship final as he cleared the table in his battle against Luca Brecel.
World Snooker Championship final: Selby 8-9 Brecel
World Snooker Championship final: Selby 8-9 Brecel
That’s the end of the evening session today. Mark Selby took it six frames to three to get right back into this World Championship final.
Luca Brecel still leads by one but Mark Selby is the hero of the night. His 147 was absolutely fantastic and a true sign of a four-time world champion.
What a finale we’re in for tomorrow.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies