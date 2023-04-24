✕ Close Protester covers snooker table in orange powder during World Championships

Robert Milkins is searching for a second straight huge comeback at the World Snooker Championship as he tries to overturn a heavy deficit against impressive debutant Si Juahui on Monday afternoon.

The 20-year-old Si, who at 80 is the lowest-ranked player at the Crucible, turned a 6-2 advantage into an 11-5 lead on Sunday and now requires just two frames for victory. Milkins has recent experience of big comebacks however, after overturning a 7-2 deficit in his first-round match with Joe Perry to win 10-9.

Milkins vs Si is the only game taking place on Monday afternoon, following a vintage John Higgins display that saw him sweep past Kyren Wilson 13-2 with a session to spare to book his place in the quarter-finals.

The evening session at the Crucible will see Anthony McGill look to convert an 11-5 lead over Jack Lisowski, while four-time world champion Mark Selby leads Gary Wilson 10-6.

