World Snooker Championship LIVE: Latest scores and results as Milkins tries to mount huge comeback against Si
Milkins trailed Si 11-5 overnight and is hunting a second straight memorable comeback at the Crucible
Robert Milkins is searching for a second straight huge comeback at the World Snooker Championship as he tries to overturn a heavy deficit against impressive debutant Si Juahui on Monday afternoon.
The 20-year-old Si, who at 80 is the lowest-ranked player at the Crucible, turned a 6-2 advantage into an 11-5 lead on Sunday and now requires just two frames for victory. Milkins has recent experience of big comebacks however, after overturning a 7-2 deficit in his first-round match with Joe Perry to win 10-9.
Milkins vs Si is the only game taking place on Monday afternoon, following a vintage John Higgins display that saw him sweep past Kyren Wilson 13-2 with a session to spare to book his place in the quarter-finals.
The evening session at the Crucible will see Anthony McGill look to convert an 11-5 lead over Jack Lisowski, while four-time world champion Mark Selby leads Gary Wilson 10-6.
Follow all the live coverage from the Crucible with our live blog, below:
Robert Milkins 5-11 Si Jiahui
A simply brilliant red to the middle enables Si to start scoring, but true to this wretched frame, it isn’t long before he makes an error, the white skewing into the centre pocket after Jiahui had found the left corner.
But Milkins misses a simple enough pot that would have secured the frame! This has been a rather ropey start to the session.
Robert Milkins 5-11 Si Jiahui
That’s much more like it from Si. A gorgeous cut into the corner of the second red below the pink, played as a shot to nothing with room to get back up to baulk.
His attempted safety is lax, but Milkins leaves him another potting opportunity, which Si just about capitalises upon with a friendly peck on a fellow red.
Robert Milkins 5-11 Si Jiahui
More chuntering from Milkins, another loose positional shot leaving one red half-blocking a corner pocket. Can he squeeze it through? Nope, a healthy snick and break over with only three points scored.
Si is, at least, matching him miss for miss. A nervy start from the match leader.
Robert Milkins 5-11 Si Jiahui
Or not! Milkins shakes his head as he carelessly lets the white get away from him, forcing him to take on that other red near the green spot. A miss allows Si to score for the first time today, but the yellow isn’t there. A slightly scrappy start.
Robert Milkins 5-11 Si Jiahui
Si deliberates over a shot, weighing up whether to venture another long-range attempt with two tempting reds up by the green, or play safe. He’ll take it on...in and out. He never quite looked comfortable standing over it, and Milkins extends his lead.
This should be his from here...
Robert Milkins 5-11 Si Jiahui
Si is in an ambitous move - Milkins’s safety leaves a long pot up to the yellow pocket, which the youngster takes on, again just a little off. He’s a tough fortunate to not leave it on.
That’s superb from Milkins, sneaking the cue ball in through the back door to disguise it behind the black. Si extricates himself well.
Robert Milkins 5-11 Si Jiahui
It is far from perfect from Robert Milkins, struggling to settle in but with enough potting acumen to keep the scoring moving. The bridge rest is employed to cut in a red at the bottom of the bunch, and an untimely kick brings an unintended flick of the bunch to leave a tougher pot on the black than it should have been.
Nicely done - Milkins both pots the colour and develops a red off the cushion...but there’s no potting angle on the next red! Break over at 39.
Robert Milkins 5-11 Si Jiahui
Si takes on a long red up the right cushion, rattling the jaws after electing to play it at pace. A chance for Milkins, stretching awkwardly over a red and the black but making sure of the pot.
Milkins somehow avoids the bunch after being left with a tough angle on the black, rolling through to nudge up against the opposite cushion. A red and a yellow and he’s up into double figures.
Robert Milkins 5-11 Si Jiahui
Out into the Crucible come the two players, a solid enough crowd patting their hands together in time with The Wurzels to welcome Bristol’s Robert Milkins.
Si will break first - he’s two frames away from being the fifth Chinese player to make a World Championship quarter final.
World Snooker Championship
An interesting comment from John Higgins on Eurosport last night, saying that he felt the pockets were playing “bigger than usual”. There’s been some good scoring in this tournament, and he’s certainly this year’s tables.
Surely a comeback in our sole game this afternoon is beyond Robert Milkins? The Englishman has been playing some fine snooker in the last year or so, but Si Jiahui didn’t look like he was likely to wobble yesterday.
