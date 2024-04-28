World Snooker Championship schedule, results and order of play from the Crucible
Ronnie O’Sullivan is gunning for a record eighth world title at Sheffield’s Crucible Theatre with Luca Brecel entering as defending champion and the likes of Judd Trump, Mark Selby and Mark Allen all in contention
The 2024 World Snooker Championship has arrived with 17 days of top-class sporting action lined up at the iconic Crucible Theatre in Sheffield before the latest champion is crowned on Monday 6 May.
Ronnie O’Sullivan enters the tournament on the brink of history, trying to claim a record eighth world title at the Crucible and break the current tie of seven with Stephen Hendry for most World Championships in the modern era.
The 48-year-old has had a sensational season, already winning the UK Championship and Masters, meaning victory in Sheffield would not only give him eight titles from each of snooker’s biggest three events but also see him become just the fourth man – after Hendry, Steve Davis and Mark Williams – to win the three triple crown events in a single season. He is currently the favourite on snooker betting sites to do just that.
But there are plenty of talented challengers looking to knock ’the Rocket’ off his perch. Luca Brecel brilliantly blitzed his way to the title 12 months ago but the Belgian has already been struck down by the ‘Crucible curse’ that has never seen a first-time winner repeat the trick the following year at the legendary theatre.
Aside from O’Sullivan, Judd Trump has been the player of the season with five ranking titles to his name this year and will be desperate to add a second World Championship to his CV, while Mark Allen has entered the very top tier of players over the past 18 months.
When is the World Snooker Chammpionship?
The World Snooker Championship begins at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield on Saturday 20 April and finishes on Monday 6 May. The top 16 players in the world qualified automatically for the event and have been joined by the 16 men who came through qualifying.
How can I watch it?
The entire championship will be live on the BBC, with BBC Two, BBC Four, the BBC red button, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website showing every match across the 17 days. The tournament is also broadcast on Eurosport in the UK. Subscribers can also stream the match online via the Discovery+ app.
How much is the prize fund?
The World Championship is the richest prize in snooker with players sharing a total prize fund of £2,395,000. The winner will receive £500,000, with the runner-up pocketing £200,000 and the losing semi-finalists netting £100,000 each. An additional £15,000 is available to the player who compiles the highest break (including the qualifying stage), while two maximums made across any of the three triple crown events this season will be rewarded with a £147,000 bonus – with Ding Junhui and Mark Allen just one maxi away from that prize having made 147s at the Masters back in January.
What is the tournament format?
- First round - best of 19 frames played over two sessions
- Second round and quarter-finals - best of 25 frames played over three sessions
- Semi-finals - best of 33 frames over four sessions.
- Final - best of 35 frames over four sessions
World Snooker Champiponship results
First round
Ford 10-6 Walden
Maguire 10-7 Carter
Trump 10-5 Vafaei
Jones 10-4 Anda
Gilbert 10-9 Brecel
Murphy 10-5 Haotian
O’Connor 10-6 Selby
Milkins 10-9 Pang
Si 10-9 Williams
Bingham 10-5 Wilson
Day 10-8 Hawkins
Allen 10-6 Williams
Lisowski 10-9 Ding
Wilson 10-1 Dale
Higgins 10-6 Jones
O’Sullivan 10-1 Page
Second round
Trump 13-7 Ford
Gilbert 13-4 Milkins
Jones 13-9 Si
Upcoming schedule
Sunday 28 April
10am
Stephen Maguire v Shaun Murphy
Ryan Day v Ronnie O’Sullivan
2:30pm
John Higgins v Mark Allen
Jack Lisowski v Stuart Bingham
7pm
Kyren Wilson v Joe O’Connor
Ryan Day v Ronnie O’Sullivan
Monday 29 April
1pm
Joe O’Connor v Kyren Wilson
Ryan Day v Ronnie O’Sullivan
7pm
John Higgins v Mark Allen
Jack Lisowski v Stuart Bingham
