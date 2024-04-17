2024 World Snooker Championship winner predictions: Snooker betting tips & best odds

Get the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers

World Snooker Championship 2024 predictions Mark Allen to win – 12/1 Unibet

Luca Brecel to win – 20/1 each-way BetMGM

Mark Williams and Ding Junhui combined odds – 15/2 BoyleSports The World Snooker Championship is the showcase event of the sport as the best players from across the globe descend on the Crucible in Sheffield for two weeks of intense action to decide the title. Ronnie O’Sullivan leads Judd Trump in the betting for the crown, yet his price of 5/2 with doesn’t tell the whole story. The Rocket is attracting more than double the number of bets that had been placed on Trump to win a second world title at the time of writing. That enthusiasm for O’Sullivan means the bookies have pushed him into the favourite spot. There’s not much to split the two and the odsmakers don’t seem hugely interested in anyone else. The likes of Mark Selby and Mark Allen are competitively priced on around the 10/1 spot but the odds quickly spiral to beyond 20/1 for most outsiders who fancy their chances of an upset this month.

Amazingly, top seed and defending champion Luca Brecel is only the sixth favourite to win the title. Deciding on a winner at the Crucible could, therefore, be a little tricky. It’s hard to find value in a market that O’Sullivan and Trump dominate so heavily. However, hope is not lost. The World Snooker Championship has a habit of throwing up shock results, such as Trump’s first-round defeat to Anthony McGill in 2023. O'Sullivan notably fell in the second round three years ago. Neither man may suffer a similar indignity this time around but there’s no guarantee we’ll see either in May's final. They’re in the same half of the draw, so a semi-final clash is the best we can hope for. Here are three picks for the 2024 World Snooker Championship, including a outside bet at a big price.

Allen to win first World title Allen has a strange relationship with the Crucible. He has bombed in the opening two rounds in 12 of his 17 World Snooker Championship appearances. He’s also reached the semis twice – albeit 14 years apart. Allen reached the last four in 2023, losing 17-15 to second seed Selby. This season has been as erratic as his career at the Crucible. Two ranking tournament wins and a stellar display at November’s Champion of Champions event are wedged between early-round exits elsewhere. Allen has failed to build any momentum this season yet can always pull a rabbit out of the hat. He is 12/1 at to win the 2024 World Snooker Championship and is in the top bracket – away from Trump or O’Sullivan. He should have the better of projected opponents John Higgins and Mark Selby. A semi-final date with Brecel could await the Northern Irishman. We like his price to go all the way and win the title for the first time given the draw and his potential to produce special performances under the spotlight of the Crucible. World Snooker Championship Tip 1: Mark Allen to win 2024 World Snooker Championship - 12/1 Unibet

Brecel to make another surge Mark Williams’ Tour Championship victory over O’Sullivan and Trump's recent World Open win means much of the attention is on these three players heading into Sheffield. Brecel, who won the world title last year, is flying somewhat under the radar. He is the top seed this month, has reached two ranking finals this season, and claimed the World Mixed Doubles title with Reanne Evans in March. Brecel was an unknown entity last year but punters are well aware of him now. His route to the semis looks comfortable and he’s starting to pick up form again after a disappointing New Year period. price the Belgian at 20/1 to win the title and offer an each way option paying out a 1/2 of the odds of his outright odds in case he loses the final. With his performance last year in mind and his recent form, we believe that's a solid price for Brecel to make another impact at the World Snooker Championship, although only a select group of players have reached successive finals. World Snooker Championship Tip 2: Luca Brecel to win each-way - 20/1 BetMGM

Williams and Ding worth a shout offers combined odds where you can select two or more players to win the 2024 World Snooker Championship. This opens up the chance to select outsiders. Williams is an intriguing 12/1 shout due to his past form at the Crucible. The sixth seed heads to Sheffield in prime form having won the Tour Championship this April. A three-time world champion, Williams could take down both Trump and O’Sullivan, as he did at the Tour Championship. Ding Junhui, meanwhile, has reached two ranking finals this season and was unlucky not to win the World Open in March. He lost to Allen in the Tour Championship first round, so comes to Sheffield fresh. Ding’s best result in Sheffield was a final appearance in 2016, where he lost to Selby 18-14. He is 20/1 to win outright. BoyleSports offers a combined Williams/Ding bet at 15/2 which could be worth consideration given their World Championship experience. World Snooker Championship Tip 3: Mark Williams or Ding Junhui to win the World Snooker Championship - 15/2 BoyleSports

