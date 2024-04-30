World Snooker Championship schedule, results and order of play from the Crucible

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The 2024 World Snooker Championship has arrived with 17 days of top-class sporting action lined up at the iconic Crucible Theatre in Sheffield before the latest champion is crowned on Monday 6 May.

Ronnie O’Sullivan enters the tournament on the brink of history, trying to claim a record eighth world title at the Crucible and break the current tie of seven with Stephen Hendry for most World Championships in the modern era.

The 48-year-old has had a sensational season, already winning the UK Championship and Masters, meaning victory in Sheffield would not only give him eight titles from each of snooker’s biggest three events but also see him become just the fourth man – after Hendry, Steve Davis and Mark Williams – to win the three triple crown events in a single season. He is currently the favourite on snooker betting sites to do just that.

But there are plenty of talented challengers looking to knock ’the Rocket’ off his perch. Luca Brecel brilliantly blitzed his way to the title 12 months ago but the Belgian has already been struck down by the ‘Crucible curse’ that has never seen a first-time winner repeat the trick the following year at the legendary theatre.

Aside from O’Sullivan, Judd Trump has been the player of the season with five ranking titles to his name this year and will be desperate to add a second World Championship to his CV, while Kyren Wilson appears to be in top form on the other side of the draw.

Luca Brecel won the World Snooker Championship title in Sheffield last year ( PA Wire )

Here’s everything you need to know about the World Championship including schedule and results, while you can find predictions and tips for the tournament here:

When is the World Snooker Championship?

The World Snooker Championship begins at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield on Saturday 20 April and finishes on Monday 6 May. The top 16 players in the world qualified automatically for the event and have been joined by the 16 men who came through qualifying.

How can I watch it?

The entire championship will be live on the BBC, with BBC Two, BBC Four, the BBC red button, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website showing every match across the 17 days. The tournament is also broadcast on Eurosport in the UK. Subscribers can also stream the match online via the Discovery+ app.

How much is the prize fund?

The World Championship is the richest prize in snooker with players sharing a total prize fund of £2,395,000. The winner will receive £500,000, with the runner-up pocketing £200,000 and the losing semi-finalists netting £100,000 each.

An additional £15,000 is available to the player who compiles the highest break (including the qualifying stage), while two maximums made across any of the three triple crown events this season will be rewarded with a £147,000 bonus.

What is the tournament format?

First round - best of 19 frames played over two sessions

Second round and quarter-finals - best of 25 frames played over three sessions

Semi-finals - best of 33 frames over four sessions.

Final - best of 35 frames over four sessions

World Snooker Championship results

First round

Tom Ford 10-6 Ricky Walden

Stephen Maguire 10-7 Ali Carter

Judd Trump 10-5 Hossein Vafaei

Jak Jones 10-4 Zhang Anda

David Gilbert 10-9 Luca Brecel

Shaun Murphy 10-5 Lyu Haotian

Joe O’Connor 10-6 Mark Selby

Robert Milkins 10-9 Pang Junxu

Si Jiahui 10-9 Mark Williams

Stuart Bingham 10-5 Gary Wilson

Ryan Day 10-8 Barry Hawkins

Mark Allen 10-6 Robbie Williams

Jack Lisowski 10-9 Ding Junhui

Kyren Wilson 10-1 Dominic Dale

John Higgins 10-6 Jamie Jones

Ronnie O’Sullivan 10-1 Jackson Page

Second round

Judd Trump 13-7 Tom Ford

David Gilbert 13-4 Robert Milkins

Jak Jones 13-9 Si Jiahui

Stephen Maguire 13-9 Shaun Murphy

Kyren Wilson 13-6 Joe O’Connor

Ronnie O’Sullivan 13-7 Ryan Day

JohnHiggins 13-12 Mark Allen

StuartBingham 13-11 Jack Lisowski

Upcoming schedule

Tuesday 30 April – quarter-finals

10am

David Gilbert v Stephen Maguire

Judd Trump v Jak Jones

2.30pm

Kyren Wilson v John Higgins

Stuart Bingham v Ronnie O’Sullivan

7pm

David Gilbert v Stephen Maguire

Judd Trump v Jak Jones

Wednesday 1 May – quarter-finals

10am

Judd Trump v Jak Jones

Kyren Wilson v John Higgins

2.30pm

David Gilbert v Stephen Maguire

Stuart Bingham v Ronnie O’Sullivan

7pm

Kyren Wilson v John Higgins

Stuart Bingham v Ronnie O’Sullivan