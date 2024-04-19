World Snooker Championship schedule, results and order of play from the Crucible

Sign up to the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers Sign up to the Independent's betting newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The 2024 World Snooker Championship has arrived with 17 days of top-class sporting action lined up at the iconic Crucible Theatre in Sheffield before the latest champion is crowned on Monday 6 May.

Ronnie O’Sullivan enters the tournament on the brink of history, trying to claim a record eighth world title at the Crucible and break the current tie of seven with Stephen Hendry for most World Championships in the modern era. The 48-year-old has had a sensational season, already winning the UK Championship and Masters, meaning victory in Sheffield would not only give him eight titles from each of snooker’s biggest three events but also see him become just the fourth man – after Hendry, Steve Davis and Mark Williams – to win the three triple crown events in a single season. He is currently the favourite on snooker betting sites to do just that.

But there are plenty of talented challengers looking to knock ’the Rocket’ off his perch. Luca Brecel brilliantly blitzed his way to the title 12 months ago but the Belgian will have to shrug off indifferent form so far this season and also faces the ‘Crucible curse’ that has never seen a first-time winner repeat the trick the following year at the legendary theatre. As is tradition, the reigning champion will kick off the championship on Saturday morning and will need to be at his best to avoid a first-round slip-up against banana skin opponent David Gilbert – a silky-smooth potter who has reached the semi-finals in the past.

Aside from O’Sullivan, Judd Trump has been the player of the season with five ranking titles to his name this year and will be desperate to add a second World Championship to his CV, while Mark Allen has entered the very top tier of players over the past 18 months and four-time world champion Mark Selby is a man made for the Crucible, although he has had a tough time off the table recently with his wife Vicky battling breast cancer and mental health struggles of his own.

Here’s everything you need to know about the World Championship including schedule and results, while you can find predictions and tips for the tournament here and best bets for the first round here:

When is the World Snooker Chammpionship?

The World Snooker Championship begins at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield on Saturday 20 April and finishes on Monday 6 May. The top 16 players in the world qualified automatically for the event and have been joined by the 16 men who came through qualifying.

How can I watch it?

The entire championship will be live on the BBC, with BBC Two, BBC Four, the BBC red button, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website showing every match across the 17 days. The tournament is also broadcast on Eurosport in the UK. Subscribers can also stream the match online via the Discovery+ app.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

How much is the prize fund?

The World Championship is the richest prize in snooker with players sharing a total prize fund of £2,395,000. The winner will receive £500,000, with the runner-up pocketing £200,000 and the losing semi-finalists netting £100,000 each. An additional £15,000 is available to the player who compiles the highest break (including the qualifying stage), while two maximums made across any of the three triple crown events this season will be rewarded with a £147,000 bonus – with Ding Junhui and Mark Allen just one maxi away from that prize having made 147s at the Masters back in January.

What is the tournament format?

First round - best of 19 frames played over two sessions

Second round and quarter-finals - best of 25 frames played over three sessions

Semi-finals - best of 33 frames over four sessions.

Final - best of 35 frames over four sessions

Full World Snooker Championship first round schedule

Saturday 20 April

10am

Luca Brecel vs Dave Gilbert

Zhang Anda vs Jak Jones

2.30pm

Ali Carter vs Stephen Maguire

Judd Trump vs Hossein Vafaei

7pm

Luca Brecel vs Dave Gilbert - final session

Tom Ford vs Ricky Walden

Sunday 21 April

10am

Mark Selby vs Joe O’Connor

Zhang Anda vs Jak Jones - final session

2.30pm

Shaun Murphy vs Lyu Haotian

Judd Trump vs Hossein Vafaei - final session

7pm

Ali Carter vs Stephen Maguire - final session

Tom Ford vs Ricky Walden - final session

Monday 22 April

10am

Shaun Murphy vs Lyu Haotian - final session

Gary Wilson vs Stuart Bingham

2.30pm

Mark Selby vs Joe O’Connor - final session

Mark Williams vs Si Jiahui

19.00

Robert Milkins vs Pang Junxu

Gary Wilson vs Stuart Bingham - final session

Tuesday 23 April

10am

Kyren Wilson vs Dominic Dale

Ding Junhui vs Jack Lisowski

2.30pm

Mark Allen vs Robbie Williams

Mark Williams vs Si Jiahui - final session

7pm

Robert Milkins vs Pang Junxu - final session

Barry Hawkins vs Ryan Day

Wednesday 24 April

10am

Kyren Wilson vs Dominic Dale - final session

Ding Junhui vs Jack Lisowski - final session

2.30pm

Mark Allen vs Robbie Williams - final session

Ronnie O’Sullivan vs Jackson Page

7pm

John Higgins vs Jamie Jones

Barry Hawkins vs Ryan Day - final session

Thursday 25 April

1pm

Ronnie O’Sullivan vs Jackson Page - final session

7pm

John Higgins vs Jamie Jones - final session