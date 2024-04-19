World Snooker Championship schedule, results and order of play from the Crucible
Ronnie O’Sullivan is gunning for a record eighth world title at Sheffield’s Crucible Theatre with Luca Brecel entering as defending champion and the likes of Judd Trump, Mark Selby and Mark Allen all in contention
The 2024 World Snooker Championship has arrived with 17 days of top-class sporting action lined up at the iconic Crucible Theatre in Sheffield before the latest champion is crowned on Monday 6 May.
Ronnie O’Sullivan enters the tournament on the brink of history, trying to claim a record eighth world title at the Crucible and break the current tie of seven with Stephen Hendry for most World Championships in the modern era. The 48-year-old has had a sensational season, already winning the UK Championship and Masters, meaning victory in Sheffield would not only give him eight titles from each of snooker’s biggest three events but also see him become just the fourth man – after Hendry, Steve Davis and Mark Williams – to win the three triple crown events in a single season. He is currently the favourite on snooker betting sites to do just that.
But there are plenty of talented challengers looking to knock ’the Rocket’ off his perch. Luca Brecel brilliantly blitzed his way to the title 12 months ago but the Belgian will have to shrug off indifferent form so far this season and also faces the ‘Crucible curse’ that has never seen a first-time winner repeat the trick the following year at the legendary theatre. As is tradition, the reigning champion will kick off the championship on Saturday morning and will need to be at his best to avoid a first-round slip-up against banana skin opponent David Gilbert – a silky-smooth potter who has reached the semi-finals in the past.
Aside from O’Sullivan, Judd Trump has been the player of the season with five ranking titles to his name this year and will be desperate to add a second World Championship to his CV, while Mark Allen has entered the very top tier of players over the past 18 months and four-time world champion Mark Selby is a man made for the Crucible, although he has had a tough time off the table recently with his wife Vicky battling breast cancer and mental health struggles of his own.
When is the World Snooker Chammpionship?
The World Snooker Championship begins at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield on Saturday 20 April and finishes on Monday 6 May. The top 16 players in the world qualified automatically for the event and have been joined by the 16 men who came through qualifying.
How can I watch it?
The entire championship will be live on the BBC, with BBC Two, BBC Four, the BBC red button, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website showing every match across the 17 days. The tournament is also broadcast on Eurosport in the UK. Subscribers can also stream the match online via the Discovery+ app.
How much is the prize fund?
The World Championship is the richest prize in snooker with players sharing a total prize fund of £2,395,000. The winner will receive £500,000, with the runner-up pocketing £200,000 and the losing semi-finalists netting £100,000 each. An additional £15,000 is available to the player who compiles the highest break (including the qualifying stage), while two maximums made across any of the three triple crown events this season will be rewarded with a £147,000 bonus – with Ding Junhui and Mark Allen just one maxi away from that prize having made 147s at the Masters back in January.
What is the tournament format?
- First round - best of 19 frames played over two sessions
- Second round and quarter-finals - best of 25 frames played over three sessions
- Semi-finals - best of 33 frames over four sessions.
- Final - best of 35 frames over four sessions
Full World Snooker Championship first round schedule
Saturday 20 April
10am
Luca Brecel vs Dave Gilbert
Zhang Anda vs Jak Jones
2.30pm
Ali Carter vs Stephen Maguire
Judd Trump vs Hossein Vafaei
7pm
Luca Brecel vs Dave Gilbert - final session
Tom Ford vs Ricky Walden
Sunday 21 April
10am
Mark Selby vs Joe O’Connor
Zhang Anda vs Jak Jones - final session
2.30pm
Shaun Murphy vs Lyu Haotian
Judd Trump vs Hossein Vafaei - final session
7pm
Ali Carter vs Stephen Maguire - final session
Tom Ford vs Ricky Walden - final session
Monday 22 April
10am
Shaun Murphy vs Lyu Haotian - final session
Gary Wilson vs Stuart Bingham
2.30pm
Mark Selby vs Joe O’Connor - final session
Mark Williams vs Si Jiahui
19.00
Robert Milkins vs Pang Junxu
Gary Wilson vs Stuart Bingham - final session
Tuesday 23 April
10am
Kyren Wilson vs Dominic Dale
Ding Junhui vs Jack Lisowski
2.30pm
Mark Allen vs Robbie Williams
Mark Williams vs Si Jiahui - final session
7pm
Robert Milkins vs Pang Junxu - final session
Barry Hawkins vs Ryan Day
Wednesday 24 April
10am
Kyren Wilson vs Dominic Dale - final session
Ding Junhui vs Jack Lisowski - final session
2.30pm
Mark Allen vs Robbie Williams - final session
Ronnie O’Sullivan vs Jackson Page
7pm
John Higgins vs Jamie Jones
Barry Hawkins vs Ryan Day - final session
Thursday 25 April
1pm
Ronnie O’Sullivan vs Jackson Page - final session
7pm
John Higgins vs Jamie Jones - final session
