Snooker LIVE: Judd Trump and Ding Junhui in action at UK Championship
Trump, the winner of the 2011 UK Championship, faces Jamie Jones as the second round begins
The UK Snooker Championship continues with both Judd Trump and Ding Junhui in action at the Barbican Centre in York as round of 16 action begins.
Trump, the 2011 champion, overcame illness to comprehensively defeat Pang Junxu in his first match at the Barbican. He now takes on Welshman Jamie Jones, impressive in a 6-4 win over Jack Lisowski.
On the other table, meanwhile, three-time champion Ding takes on the talented Tom Ford after ending the title defence of Mark Allen in a first round rematch of last year’s final. A victory secured in a deciding frame should fill the veteran Chinese player with confidence, but Ford will pose a tough challenge — the 40-year-old been in strong form, though, climbing to a career high of 16th in the world rankings with a run to the final of the International Championship earlier in November.
The last-16 takes place across two days at the year’s first Triple Crown event, with Ronnie O’Sullivan safely through after winning six consecutive frames to beat Anthony McGill. The subject of the recent “The Edge of Everything” documentary will face Robert Milkins on Thursday. Second round matches remain best-of-11 frame affairs.
Follow the action from the York Barbican with our live blog below:
Ronnie O’Sullivan reveals biggest regret and opens up on addiction
Ronnie O’Sullivan has revealed he could not go without alcohol and drugs during his battle with addiction and said he went out “every day and every night” for six years.
In an interview with the Stick to Football podcast, the seven-time World Snooker Champion said he “hated” himself during his last three years of his addiction and had to lock himself in his room to get clean.
The 47-year-old, whose struggles with substance abuse are explored in his new documentary The Edge of Everything, also said his “biggest regret” was drinking to get through “bad times”.
The seven-time world champion opened up on his battle with addiction with Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher, Roy Keane and Ian Wright
UK Snooker Championship schedule today
The UK Snooker Championship continues with another intriguing day of action in store at the Barbican in York, including Judd Trump and Mark Selby’s second-round clashes.
Trump reached the second round on Monday with a convincing 6-1 win over Pang Junxu, despite suffering the apparent effects of flu and entering the tournament as the fifth player in history to win three back-to-back ranking tournaments last month.
Trump is aiming to win the one title that has eluded him since a solitary success in 2011. “I didn’t feel great, but I’m always going to turn up and give it my best,” said Trump, who fears he caught the bug after attending rival O’Sullivan’s documentary premiere in London last week. “It’s a big tournament and you obviously want to do well in it. Maybe I had slightly lower expectations, and maybe that helped a bit. It was a decent first-round performance and hopefully I can go away and get a bit better.”
UK Snooker Championship LIVE
On to the Round of 16, then, with our field in York cut in half and the action intensifying. It’s an intriguing day of action in store at the Barbican, with a couple of intriguing afternoon session matches to kick start the day.
Judd Trump has three tournament wins already this season and looked in fine touch in his first round win despite battling illness. He takes on Welshman Jamie Jones in a first Triple Crown meeting between the pair.
The other table could provide an even more compelling contest — Tom Ford is in career-best form and likes the Barbican, his run to the semi-finals last year ended by Ding Junhui, his opponent today. The three-time UK Championship winner got a measure of revenge on Mark Allen in a first round final rematch, and will no doubt be seeking another deep run.
The action gets underway at 1pm GMT.
