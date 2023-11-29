✕ Close Ronnie O’Sullivan reveals he was 'on phone to Samaritans' at snooker world championships

The UK Snooker Championship continues with both Judd Trump and Ding Junhui in action at the Barbican Centre in York as round of 16 action begins.

Trump, the 2011 champion, overcame illness to comprehensively defeat Pang Junxu in his first match at the Barbican. He now takes on Welshman Jamie Jones, impressive in a 6-4 win over Jack Lisowski.

On the other table, meanwhile, three-time champion Ding takes on the talented Tom Ford after ending the title defence of Mark Allen in a first round rematch of last year’s final. A victory secured in a deciding frame should fill the veteran Chinese player with confidence, but Ford will pose a tough challenge — the 40-year-old been in strong form, though, climbing to a career high of 16th in the world rankings with a run to the final of the International Championship earlier in November.

The last-16 takes place across two days at the year’s first Triple Crown event, with Ronnie O’Sullivan safely through after winning six consecutive frames to beat Anthony McGill. The subject of the recent “The Edge of Everything” documentary will face Robert Milkins on Thursday. Second round matches remain best-of-11 frame affairs.

Follow the action from the York Barbican with our live blog below: