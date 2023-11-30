Snooker LIVE: Ronnie O’Sullivan and John Higgins in last-16 action at UK Championship

✕ Close Ronnie O’Sullivan reveals he was 'on phone to Samaritans' at snooker world championships

The snooker UK Championship continues the York Barbican on Thursday as Ronnie O’Sullivan returns to the table to face Robert Milkins after an impressive storm to victory in the first round against Anthony McGill. The Rocket rattled off six frames in a row to come from two down and claim the match 6-2 in what could be an ominous sign for the rest of the field at this tournament.

Robert Milkins, meanwhile, defeated Thepchaiya Un-Nooh 6-5 in a gruelling contest that went down to the final frame. He should expect another tough fight this afternoon is he is to sneak past the 2022 world champion.

Also on the table today is John Higgins who beat Joe O’Connor 6-3 in the opening round. His opponent is Zhou Yuelong of China who dumped Neil Robertson out of the championship last time out. This one should be a highly entertaining affair with the winner going on to face the victor of O’Sullivan and Milkins’ match in the quarter-finals.

Follow the action from the UK Championship below: