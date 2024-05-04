✕ Close Man bites young boy's ear live on air at World Snooker Championship

Kyren Wilson returns to complete his World Snooker Championship semi-final against David Gilbert and is on the brink of a second appearance in the final at the Crucible after winning five frames on the bounce on Friday to surge into a 14-10 overnight lead – just three frames away from victory.

The duo started Friday level at 4-4 with Gilbert the slightly happier of the two having scored the higher breaks including a century of 105 in the fourth frame. He continued that form with two more centuries on Friday morning but could only hang with Wilson who repeatedly went in front and was reined in. The match remained in the balance at 8-8 ahead of the evening resumption.

And, after splitting the opening two frames of the night, Wilson powered clear, capitalising on an error-prone and increasingly nervy Gilbert, who struggled for fluency and form. Despite not yet recording a century in the match, the 2020 runner-up scored solidly throughout, with only an excellent 101 in the final frame preserving Gilbert’s fading hopes of making the final.

The other last-four encounter is a much grittier affair than the relatively free-flowing contest between Wilson and Gilbert. It has been tough sledding between Stuart Bingham and Jak Jones who were unable to be separated after the first two sessions before Welshman Jones pulled into a 13-10 lead with five frames on the spin on Saturday morning. The duo were pulled off a frame early due to slow play but 2015 world champion Bingham did win the final frame of the morning with a century break to move just three behind going into the final session at 7pm this evening.

