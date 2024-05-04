Kyren Wilson v David Gilbert LIVE: World Snooker Championship score and latest updates as semi-finals conclude
The semi-finals conclude at the Crucible with two men set to seal their place in Sunday and Monday’s final
Kyren Wilson returns to complete his World Snooker Championship semi-final against David Gilbert and is on the brink of a second appearance in the final at the Crucible after winning five frames on the bounce on Friday to surge into a 14-10 overnight lead – just three frames away from victory.
The duo started Friday level at 4-4 with Gilbert the slightly happier of the two having scored the higher breaks including a century of 105 in the fourth frame. He continued that form with two more centuries on Friday morning but could only hang with Wilson who repeatedly went in front and was reined in. The match remained in the balance at 8-8 ahead of the evening resumption.
And, after splitting the opening two frames of the night, Wilson powered clear, capitalising on an error-prone and increasingly nervy Gilbert, who struggled for fluency and form. Despite not yet recording a century in the match, the 2020 runner-up scored solidly throughout, with only an excellent 101 in the final frame preserving Gilbert’s fading hopes of making the final.
The other last-four encounter is a much grittier affair than the relatively free-flowing contest between Wilson and Gilbert. It has been tough sledding between Stuart Bingham and Jak Jones who were unable to be separated after the first two sessions before Welshman Jones pulled into a 13-10 lead with five frames on the spin on Saturday morning. The duo were pulled off a frame early due to slow play but 2015 world champion Bingham did win the final frame of the morning with a century break to move just three behind going into the final session at 7pm this evening.
Follow all the action from the World Snooker Championship below, and get the latest predictions and odds here:
Who is David Gilbert? The ‘Angry Farmer’ aiming to fulfil huge snooker talent
If David Gilbert continues his remarkable run at the 2024 World Snooker Championship all the way to the title, not only would he go down as one of the most surprising winners in the tournament’s history but there would be few more popular champions.
The man hilariously nicknamed ‘The Angry Farmer’ due to regularly working on his family’s farm in Staffordshire and having a reputation for on-table petulance earlier during his career, is well-liked by almost all of his fellow professionals and the media who cover the sport.
“I really hope so,” said reigning world champion Luca Brecel when asked if Gilbert could go on to win the world title this year after stunningly being beaten by him in round one. “I just like Dave, he’s a bit like me, he’s very down to earth, says it how it is and doesn’t take himself too seriously which is fantastic. I really love him, he’s a good guy.”
Stephen Maguire was similarly effusive in expressing his respect and affection for Gilbert ahead of their quarter-final – with the pair having competed since coming up together as juniors three decades ago – and the 42-year-old’s reputation as one of snooker’s nearly men who has never quite been able to fulfil his abundant talent also makes him an easy player to root for.
Who is Kyren Wilson? The snooker star edging closer to ending major title drought
For Kyren Wilson, another deep run at the World Championship could finally allow a man long tipped for a major title to fulfil the potential he has shown throughout his career.
Born in Kettering, the 32-year-old first turned professional in 2010 and soon established himself as one of snooker’s brightest young stars, recovering from a loss of form and regaining his World Tour card to return to the top tier of the sport in 2013.
Wilson immediately made an impact, forging a reputation as a player who could beat anyone on his day as he built the consistency required to challenge at the highest level. By 2015, it had arrived — at the Shanghai Masters, Wilson came all the way through qualifying to stun Judd Trump in the final and secure his first ranking title.
Kyren Wilson takes commanding lead to close on Crucible final place
Kyren Wilson needs three more frames to reach a second World Snooker Championship final after opening up a 14-10 lead over David Gilbert.
The pair were tied at 8-8 after the morning session but Wilson, the only seed left, won six of the eight frames in the evening to take a commanding lead.
It would have been virtually game over had Gilbert not won the final frame with a break of 101, but he goes into Saturday’s final session as a big underdog, with the winner to face either Stuart Bingham or Jak Jones.
World Snooker Championship schedule
Here’s a reminder of today’s schedule:
Saturday 4 May – semi-finals (best of 33)
2.30pm
David Gilbert 10-14 Kyren Wilson
7pm
Stuart Bingham 10-13 Jak Jones
