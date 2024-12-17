Sports Personality odds: Who is favourite to win 2024 BBC SPOTY award?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards return this week as British fans vote for their favourite sporting star of 2024.

An expert panel of judges have pulled together an initial shortlist of candidates, before BBC viewers participate in a public vote on the night of 17 December to decide the winner.

Other awards on the night will include overseas sportsperson, team of the year, sporting moment and unsung hero, while cycling legend Mark Cavendish has been confirmed for the lifetime achievement award after breaking the record for most Tour de France stage wins.

The Sports Personality of the Year awards were first introduced by the BBC in 1954 and have been running ever since. England goalkeeper Mary Earps won last year’s award after the Lionesses reached the World Cup final to ensure three female SPOTY winners in a row for just the second time in the award’s history.

Betting sites have priced up the six nominees with the golden girl of British athletics a strong favourite to take home the prize.

Here are the odds for the six contenders:

In her short career to date the 22-year-old had already gathered world and Olympic silver medals in the 800m, but this time she arrived at a major championships with golden expectations after a stellar season. Hodgkinson did not disappoint, streaming away from her rivals on the blue Stade de France track and bursting with emotion as she crossed the line, realising her achievement. For British fans, it was undoubtedly one of the highlights of the Games.

open image in gallery Keely Hodgkinson won one of Britain’s 14 golds in Paris ( Martin Rickett/PA )

The year featured a number of highlights, kicking off with 16-year-old Luke Littler reaching the final of the World Darts Championship, and falling just short of an astonishing victory. The prodigy has since proved that was no fluke with a string of trophies and a rise to the top five of the world rankings, instigating a nationwide darts boom in the process. The prices on betting apps suggest he’s the only serious challenger to Hodgkinson.

open image in gallery Luke Littler has been a sensation since bursting on to the darts scene ( Zac Goodwin/PA )

Root made history in style as he surpassed Alastair Cook’s mark of 12,472 runs to become England’s leading scorer in Test cricket with a career best 262 against Pakistan. Also in that Test, he and Harry Brook set an England record partnership of 454, while earlier in the year Root broke Cook’s milestone for the most Test centuries by an England batter. He’s now fifth on the all-time list of Test run scorers and became the first Englishman to surpass 20,000 international runs across formats.

open image in gallery Joe Root became England’s all-time top run scorer in Test cricket ( AFP via Getty Images )

The triathlete enjoyed a stunning 2024 in which he was crowned both Olympic and world champion. At the Paris Games he produced a magnificent sprint finish to overtake New Zealand’s Hayden Wilde in the closing stages of the run to win his first individual Olympic gold. He then went on to be part of the Great Britain team that won bronze in the mixed relay. Yee’s dominance extended to the World Triathlon Series with victories in Cagliari and Weihai helping him claim the first world title of his career after a succession of near misses in recent years.

open image in gallery Alex Yee claimed a memorable Olympic gold ( PA Wire )

In his debut season at the Bernabeu, Bellingham helped Real Madrid win the La Liga title and the Champions League, contributing a remarkable 23 goals across all competitions. He also scored twice on England’s route to the Euros final, including a brilliant bicycle kick against Slovakia. His success saw him finish third in the Ballon d’Or voting, the highest position by an Englishman since Frank Lampard came second in 2005. He was named as LaLiga Player of the Season and Champions League Young Player of the Season, as well as collecting the Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year award.

open image in gallery Jude Bellingham shone for Real Madrid and England ( AP )

Storey won her 19th Paralympic gold medal in the women’s C5 cycling time trial, an astonishing 32 years after winning her first gold in Barcelona in 1992 as a 14-year-old swimmer.

open image in gallery Sarah Storey produced more magic in her ninth Games ( Andrew Matthews/PA )

