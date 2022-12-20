Jump to content

Sports Personality of the Year 2022: Six nominees revealed

Jessica Gadirova, Beth Mead, Eve Muirhead, Ben Stokes, Ronnie O'Sullivan and Jake Wightman were announced as the contenders for the main award

Luke Baker
Tuesday 20 December 2022 08:50
The audience for the BBC's Sports Personality of the Year ceremony has been scaled back due to Covid-19 (PA Archive)
The audience for the BBC’s Sports Personality of the Year ceremony has been scaled back due to Covid-19 (PA Archive)
(PA Archive)

The BBC have announced their shortlist of six contenders for the 2022 Sports Personality of the Year award, with football star Beth Mead expected to lift the trophy.

The nominees other than Mead are gymnast Jessica Gadirova, curling’s Eve Muirhead, cricketer Ben Stokes, snooker player Ronnie O’Sullivan and athlete Jake Wightman.

The winner will be decided by a public vote during the televised SPOTY show on Wednesday and Mead is heavy favourite with the bookies after helping lead the Lionesses to their historic Euros triumph over the summer - where she was named player of the tournament.

Gary Lineker, Clare Balding, Gabby Logan and Alex Scott will present the awards, as the six sporting stars hope to follow in the footsteps of last year’s winner Emma Raducanu.

Other awards to be announced include Young Sports Personality of the Year, Team and Coach of the Year, Unsung Hero and the Helen Rollason Award.

Eight-time sprint gold medallist Usain Bolt will be honoured with the Lifetime Achievement award, while Argentina’s World Cup-winning-footballer Lionel Messi is World Sport Star of the Year.

