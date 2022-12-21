Sports Personality of the Year LIVE: Latest nominees and odds with Beth Mead favourite for award
Beth Mead and Ben Stokes favourites as Ronnie O’Sullivan, Eve Muirhead, Jessica Gadirova and Jake Wightman round out the nominees
The winner of BBC’s Sports Personality of the Year award will be decided tonight, with six nominees up for the prize.
The shortlist was revealed on Tuesday, with Beth Mead and Ben Stokes joined by Ronnie O’Sullivan, Eve Muirhead, Jessica Gadirova and Jake Wightman.
England and Arsenal footballer Mead is the frontrunner after her goals and assists guided the Lionesses to the Euros trophy this summer, while England cricket captain Stokes was pivotal in his side’s T20 World Cup win this year.
Elsewhere: O’Sullivan sealed a historic seventh world snooker title to become joint-record holder; teenage gymnast Gadirova took home gold at the world and European championships; middle-distance runner Wightman also claimed world championship gold; and Muirhead led Team GB to curling gold at the Winter Olympics. Tonight’s winner will be decided by fan vote.
Follow updates from the award ceremony with our live blog below:
Sports Personality of the Year 2022: Who are the nominees?
Jake Wightman
Wightman produced a stunning run at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon in July to become Britain’s first 1,500m champion for nearly 40 years, with his father Geoff commentating on the race in the stadium. The Scot completed his set of medals at the other major championships over the summer, taking European silver and Commonwealth bronze.
Sports Personality of the Year 2022: Recent winners
2021: Emma Raducanu
2020: Lewis Hamilton
2019: Ben Stokes
2018: Geraint Thomas
2017: Mo Farah
2016: Andy Murray
2015: Andy Murray
2014: Lewis Hamilton
2013: Andy Murray
2012: Bradley Wiggins
Sports Personality of the Year 2022: When is it?
The ceremony at MediaCity UK in Salford will start at 6:45pm on Wednesday 21 December. It will finish with the main award shortly before 9pm.
How can I watch it?
It will be shown live on BBC One and streamed live on the BBC iPlayer.
Sports Personality of the Year 2022: What other awards will there be?
World Sport Star of the Year - Lionel Messi
Team of the Year Award
Lifetime Achievement Award - Usain Bolt
Coach of the Year
Young Sports Personality of the Year
Helen Rollason Award
Unsung Hero Award
Sports Personality of the Year 2022: Who’s the favourite?
Beth Mead - 1/40
Ben Stokes - 16/1
Ronnie O’Sullivan - 80/1
Eve Muirhead - 100/1
Jessica Gadirova - 100/1
Jake Wightman - 100/1
Sports Personality of the Year 2022
Good evening and welcome live coverage of the BBC’s Sports Personality of the Year award. The shortlist was revealed on Tuesday, with Beth Mead and Ben Stokes joined by Ronnie O’Sullivan, Eve Muirhead, Jessica Gadirova and Jake Wightman.
You can follow all the build-up and coverage of tonight’s ceremony in live blog.
