Liveupdated1671643532

Sports Personality of the Year LIVE: Latest nominees and odds with Beth Mead favourite for award

Beth Mead and Ben Stokes favourites as Ronnie O’Sullivan, Eve Muirhead, Jessica Gadirova and Jake Wightman round out the nominees

Jamie Braidwood
Wednesday 21 December 2022 17:25
Beth Mead tipped to win BBC Sports Personality of the Year after shortlist revealed

Follow updates from the award ceremony with our live blog below:

1671642923

Sports Personality of the Year 2022: Who are the nominees?

Jake Wightman

(AFP via Getty Images)

Wightman produced a stunning run at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon in July to become Britain’s first 1,500m champion for nearly 40 years, with his father Geoff commentating on the race in the stadium. The Scot completed his set of medals at the other major championships over the summer, taking European silver and Commonwealth bronze.

Jamie Braidwood21 December 2022 17:15
1671642623

Sports Personality of the Year 2022: Recent winners

2021: Emma Raducanu

2020: Lewis Hamilton

2019: Ben Stokes

2018: Geraint Thomas

2017: Mo Farah

2016: Andy Murray

2015: Andy Murray

2014: Lewis Hamilton

2013: Andy Murray

2012: Bradley Wiggins

Emma Raducanu celebrates winning the BBC Sports Personality of the Year Award (David Davies/PA)

(PA Wire)
Jamie Braidwood21 December 2022 17:10
1671642443

Sports Personality of the Year 2022: When is it?

The ceremony at MediaCity UK in Salford will start at 6:45pm on Wednesday 21 December. It will finish with the main award shortly before 9pm.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on BBC One and streamed live on the BBC iPlayer.

Jamie Braidwood21 December 2022 17:07
1671642323

Sports Personality of the Year 2022: What other awards will there be?

World Sport Star of the Year - Lionel Messi

Team of the Year Award

Lifetime Achievement Award - Usain Bolt

Coach of the Year

Young Sports Personality of the Year

Helen Rollason Award

Unsung Hero Award

Jamie Braidwood21 December 2022 17:05
1671642143

Sports Personality of the Year 2022: Who’s the favourite?

Beth Mead - 1/40

Ben Stokes - 16/1

Ronnie O’Sullivan - 80/1

Eve Muirhead - 100/1

Jessica Gadirova - 100/1

Jake Wightman - 100/1

Jamie Braidwood21 December 2022 17:02
1671642023

Sports Personality of the Year 2022

Good evening and welcome live coverage of the BBC’s Sports Personality of the Year award. The shortlist was revealed on Tuesday, with Beth Mead and Ben Stokes joined by Ronnie O’Sullivan, Eve Muirhead, Jessica Gadirova and Jake Wightman.

England and Arsenal footballer Mead is the frontrunner after her goals and assists guided the Lionesses to the Euros trophy this summer, while England cricket captain Stokes was pivotal in his side’s T20 World Cup win this year.

Elsewhere: O’Sullivan sealed a historic seventh world snooker title to become joint-record holder; teenage gymnast Gadirova took home gold at the world and European championships; middle-distance runner Wightman also claimed world championship gold; and Muirhead led Team GB to curling gold at the Winter Olympics. Tonight’s winner will be decided by fan vote.

You can follow all the build-up and coverage of tonight’s ceremony in live blog.

(PA/Getty)
Jamie Braidwood21 December 2022 17:00

