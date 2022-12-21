✕ Close Beth Mead tipped to win BBC Sports Personality of the Year after shortlist revealed

The winner of BBC’s Sports Personality of the Year award will be decided tonight, with six nominees up for the prize.

The shortlist was revealed on Tuesday, with Beth Mead and Ben Stokes joined by Ronnie O’Sullivan, Eve Muirhead, Jessica Gadirova and Jake Wightman.

England and Arsenal footballer Mead is the frontrunner after her goals and assists guided the Lionesses to the Euros trophy this summer, while England cricket captain Stokes was pivotal in his side’s T20 World Cup win this year.

Elsewhere: O’Sullivan sealed a historic seventh world snooker title to become joint-record holder; teenage gymnast Gadirova took home gold at the world and European championships; middle-distance runner Wightman also claimed world championship gold; and Muirhead led Team GB to curling gold at the Winter Olympics. Tonight’s winner will be decided by fan vote.

