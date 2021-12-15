What time is Sports Personality of the Year and how can I watch it?
Everything you need to know ahead of the end-of-year award
The BBC Sports Personality of the Year will take place this weekend to celebrate another memorable year of British sport.
The Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo headlined a stellar summer of sport which also saw England reach the Euro 2020 final.
Tom Daley, Adam Peaty and Dame Sarah Storey all captured hearts with their performances in Japan and make the six-person shortlist.
Raheem Sterling is recognised for his role in firing the Three Lions to the Euro final, while boxing champion Tyson Fury is also nominated.
It is tennis star Emma Raducanu, however, who is the overwhelming favourite to win the main award after her remarkable US Open success in September.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of this year’s ceremony.
When is Sports Personality of the Year?
The ceremony will start at 6:45pm on Sunday 19 December. It will finish with the main award shortly before 9pm.
How can I watch it?
It will be shown live on BBC One and streamed live on the BBC iPlayer.
What’s the shortlist?
Adam Peaty, 26, swimming
Emma Raducanu, 19, tennis
Raheem Sterling, 27, football
Sarah Storey, 44, cycling
Tom Daley. 27, diving
Tyson Fury, 33, boxing
Who’s the favourite?
Emma Raducanu - 1/20
Tom Daley - 10/1
Tyson Fury - 33/1
Sarah Storey - 100/1
Adam Peaty - 100/1
Raheem Sterling - 150/1
What other awards will there be?
World Sport Star of the Year
Team of the Year Award
Lifetime Achievement Award
Coach of the Year
Young Sports Personality of the Year
Helen Rollason Award
Unsung Hero Award
Recent winners
2020: Lewis Hamilton
2019: Ben Stokes
2018: Geraint Thomas
2017: Mo Farah
2016: Andy Murray
2015: Andy Murray
2014: Lewis Hamilton
2013: Andy Murray
2012: Bradley Wiggins
2011: Mark Cavendish
