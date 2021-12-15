What time is Sports Personality of the Year and how can I watch it?

Everything you need to know ahead of the end-of-year award

Wednesday 15 December 2021
The BBC Sports Personality of the Year will take place this weekend to celebrate another memorable year of British sport.

The Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo headlined a stellar summer of sport which also saw England reach the Euro 2020 final.

Tom Daley, Adam Peaty and Dame Sarah Storey all captured hearts with their performances in Japan and make the six-person shortlist.

Raheem Sterling is recognised for his role in firing the Three Lions to the Euro final, while boxing champion Tyson Fury is also nominated.

It is tennis star Emma Raducanu, however, who is the overwhelming favourite to win the main award after her remarkable US Open success in September.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of this year’s ceremony.

When is Sports Personality of the Year?

The ceremony will start at 6:45pm on Sunday 19 December. It will finish with the main award shortly before 9pm.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on BBC One and streamed live on the BBC iPlayer.

What’s the shortlist?

Adam Peaty, 26, swimming

Emma Raducanu, 19, tennis

Raheem Sterling, 27, football

Sarah Storey, 44, cycling

Tom Daley. 27, diving

Tyson Fury, 33, boxing

Who’s the favourite?

Emma Raducanu - 1/20

Tom Daley - 10/1

Tyson Fury - 33/1

Sarah Storey - 100/1

Adam Peaty - 100/1

Raheem Sterling - 150/1

What other awards will there be?

World Sport Star of the Year

Team of the Year Award

Lifetime Achievement Award

Coach of the Year

Young Sports Personality of the Year

Helen Rollason Award

Unsung Hero Award

Recent winners

2020: Lewis Hamilton

2019: Ben Stokes

2018: Geraint Thomas

2017: Mo Farah

2016: Andy Murray

2015: Andy Murray

2014: Lewis Hamilton

2013: Andy Murray

2012: Bradley Wiggins

2011: Mark Cavendish

