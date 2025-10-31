Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The top eight players in the women’s game are in Riyadh for the WTA Finals, which gets underway on Saturday, with £12m in prize money up for grabs.

Coco Gauff goes into the tournament as the reigning champion, but all eyes will be on the top two of Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek, who have shared the last two Grand Slam titles.

Swiatek won her first Wimbledon title in July, when she beat Amanda Anisimova 6-0 6-0, while Sabalenka secured her first Grand Slam of the year in New York, beating the same opponent 6-3 7-6.

Sabalenka, who is yet to win the end-of-season tournament, is the favourite on betting sites at 12/5, just ahead of Swiatek and Gauff in the outright market.

Anisimova’s form this year has seen her rise to fourth in the world rankings, two years after she took an extended break from the sport, citing burnout.

WTA Finals betting preview: Who will come out on top in Riyadh?

The players are divided into two groups, with the group stage taking the form of a round-robin format, ensuring each competitive plays three matches. The top two from each group then go through to the semi-finals.

Sabalenka, Gauff, fifth seed Jessica Pegula and eighth seed Jasmine Paolini make up the Steffi Graf group, while Anisimova, sixth seed Elena Rybakina and Australian Open winner Madison Keys join Swiatek in the Serena Williams group.

Swiatek, who won the title in 2023, was knocked out in the group stage last year, so she will be looking for an improvement on that result. She heads to Saudi Arabia with three singles titles under her belt this year, including most recently in Korea last month.

Gauff will also fancy her chances in Saudi Arabia after bouncing back from her disappointing showing at the US Open to reach the semi-final of the China Open and win the recent Wuhan Open.

The Steffi Graf group looks like a tough one to call, and the two players to emerge from that section should be battle-hardened. However, Swiatek looks the standout player in the Williams group and has winning records against two of her three group rivals, while she thrashed Anisimova at Wimbledon.

WTA Finals prediction 1: Swiatek to win her group - 6/5 Ladbrokes

Italian pair to shine again

Paolini is also taking part in the doubles after qualifying with partner Sara Errani, and the pair are 3/1 on betting apps to win their fifth tournament of the year - a run which includes the French Open title.

The Italian pair are currently ranked third in the doubles rankings behind world number one Katerina Siniakova and Taylor Townsend, who are the joint favourites to win.

WTA Finals prediction 2: Paolini and Errani to win the doubles - 3/1 Ladbrokes

