Carlos Alcaraz v Taylor Fritz live: ATP Finals latest score and updates
Alcaraz and Fritz both won their opening matches and can take a step towards the semi-finals with another victory
Carlos Alcaraz faces Taylor Fritz at the ATP Finals as both players look to build on their opening wins and close in on a semi-final place in Turin.
Alcaraz is just two wins away from confirming the year-end World No 1 ranking ahead of rival Jannik Sinner, regardless of whether the Italian defends his title.
The Spaniard is attempting to win the ATP Finals for the first time and finish his best season of his career in style. He opened his campaign with a battling straight-sets win over Alex de Minaur on Sunday.
Fritz, who reached the final of the year-end tournament last season, defeated Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti in his opening match on Monday but has lost four of the five matches he has played against Alcaraz.
Meanwhile, the ATP and Italian tennis federation have confirmed that two spectators died at the ATP Finals on Monday due to separate medical emergencies.
Follow the latest updates from the ATP Finals and Alcaraz v Fritz, below
Carlos Alcaraz makes winning start to ATP Finals bid
Carlos Alcaraz began his bid for a first ATP Finals trophy with a 7-6(5) 6-2 win over Alex de Minaur on Sunday.
Alcaraz won his opening ATP Finals match for the first time despite De Minaur's battling display where the Australian recovered from 4-1 down to force a tiebreak in the opening set before the Spaniard came out on top.
Alcaraz lost two of his three round-robin matches in straight sets last year, with the Spaniard also losing the opening match at his previous two appearances.
Two spectators die at ATP Finals after medical emergencies
Two spectators died at the ATP Finals in Turin on Monday due to medical emergencies, the ATP and Italian tennis federation have confirmed.
The two attendees were aged 70 and 78 and suffered “sudden cardiac incidents” at different times, a joint statement released on Tuesday said.
“The FITP and ATP express their deepest condolences following the tragic passing of two spectators today during the Nitto ATP Finals in Turin,” said the statement.
“The two individuals, aged 70 and 78, had come to the Inalpi Arena to attend the matches. Both suffered sudden cardiac incidents at different times during the day. On-site medical and emergency personnel responded immediately, providing all possible assistance.
“Despite prompt intervention and subsequent transfer to hospital, unfortunately, both sadly passed away. The FITP and ATP extend their heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of the two spectators.”
Two spectators die at ATP Finals after medical emergencies
Hello and welcome
Carlos Alcaraz faces Taylor Fritz at the ATP Finals as both players look to build on their opening wins and close in on a semi-final place in Turin.
Alcaraz is just two wins away from confirming the year-end World No 1 ranking ahead of rival Jannik Sinner, regardless of whether the Italian defends his title.
The Spaniard is attempting to win the ATP Finals for the first time and finish his best season of his career in style. He opened his campaign with a battling straight-sets win over Alex de Minaur on Sunday.
Fritz, who reached the final of the year-end tournament last season, defeated Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti in his opening match on Monday but has lost four of the five matches he has played against Alcaraz.
ATP Finals order of play: Results and schedule
From 10:30am: Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos (3) vs Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori (7)
Not before 1pm: Carlos Alcaraz (1) vs Taylor Fritz (6)
Not before 5pm: Lloyd Glasspool and Julian Cash (1) vs Kevin Krawietz and Tim Putz (6)
Not before 7:30pm: Lorenzo Musetti (9) vs Alex de Minaur (7)
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments