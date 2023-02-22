Andy Murray vs Alexander Zverev LIVE: Qatar Open score and latest updates

Andy Murray is seeking a place in the Qatar Open qaurter-finals (EPA)

Andy Murray is poised for another battle when he faces Alexander Zverev in the second round of the Qatar Open, with a place in the quarter-finals at stake.

The match is a reward for the three-time grand slam winner after emerging from an epic first-round encounter against Italian Lorenzo Sonego to build on an impressive Australian Open campaign.

The Scot survived match points after going one set down against Sonego, but Zverev, the fourth seed, should be fresh after being gifted a bye through to the round of 16.

The 25-year-old German is still building back up to full form after a long injury absence last year following an ankle ligament tear at the French Open, while Murray nurses his metal hip and continues to build match sharpness.

