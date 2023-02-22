Andy Murray vs Alexander Zverev LIVE: Qatar Open score and latest updates
Andy Murray is aiming to follow up his hard-fought win over Lorenzo Sonego in Doha with a quarter-final place up for grabs
Andy Murray is poised for another battle when he faces Alexander Zverev in the second round of the Qatar Open, with a place in the quarter-finals at stake.
The match is a reward for the three-time grand slam winner after emerging from an epic first-round encounter against Italian Lorenzo Sonego to build on an impressive Australian Open campaign.
The Scot survived match points after going one set down against Sonego, but Zverev, the fourth seed, should be fresh after being gifted a bye through to the round of 16.
The 25-year-old German is still building back up to full form after a long injury absence last year following an ankle ligament tear at the French Open, while Murray nurses his metal hip and continues to build match sharpness.
Follow all the action in our live blog below:
Andy Murray vs Alexander Zverev
Andy Murray vs Alexander Zverev takes place after top seed Andrey Rublev’s match against Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor...
... Griekspoor has just raced to a 6-1 first set in 22 minutes.
Who’s playing at the Qatar Open?
The Qatar Open is an ATP Tour 250 event, but it’s attracted a star-studded entry list.
Top Seeds:
Andrey Rublev (1)
Felix Auger Aliassime (2)
Daniil Medvedev (3)
Alexander Zverev (4)
Wildcards:
Andy Murray
Andy Murray vs Alexander Zverev
Andy Murray reached the second round of the Qatar Open after saving three match points in his comeback victory against Lorenzo Sonego. The Scot won 4-6 6-1 7-6 (4) on Monday, in another comeback victory following his exploits at last month’s Australian Open.
“It was really tough,” Murray told Prime Video. “We’ve never played or practised against each other. I didn’t know exactly how the match was going to go and took a while to get used to his game.
“He’s a very aggressive player and takes a lot of chances, plays high-risk tennis. He rolled the dice at the end and it looked like he had the momentum and then, thankfully in the mid-part of that tie-break, he made a couple of mistakes and I managed to turn it around.”
Andy Murray vs Alexander Zverev
Prediction
Andy Murray was hopeful that he might be able to take advantage of Alexander Zverev’s rust and progress to the quarter-finals, but the German may have enough quality to advance from a hard-fought encounter. Zverev to win in three sets.
Odds
Andy Murray win 11/10
Alexander Zverev win 8/11
Andy Murray vs Alexander Zverev
Andy Murray’s match against Alexander Zverev is the third match on centre court at the Qatar Open, with a scheduled start of around 3:45pm GMT at the Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex in Doha.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch a live stream of the Qatar Open match on Amazon Prime Video.
Andy Murray vs Alexander Zverev
Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Andy Murray vs Alexander Zverev in the last 16 of the Qatar Open.
A place in the quarter-finals is at stake in Doha as Murray looks to build on a hard-fought win over Lorenzo Sonego in the first round, with fourth seed Zverev having received a bye until this point.
Stick with us for all the action this afternoon.
