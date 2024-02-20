✕ Close Tomas Machac beats Andy Murray in Marseille

Andy Murray gets his Qatar Open campaign started this afternoon as he faces qualifier Alexandre Muller in Doha with the hopes of ending his ongoing losing run.

The former world No. 1 has lost his last six matches stretching back to October 2023, has slipped to 50th in the ATP rankings but is determined to continue playing tennis in the hopes of turning around his form despite calls for him to consider retiring.

“I can do whatever I want,” Murray told Sky Sports Tennis ahead of the tournament in Qatar. “I don’t have to do what fans or journalists or anyone is telling me to do.

“I’m qualifying for all of these tournaments on my right, on my ranking from the matches I’ve won. I want to keep playing just now. I’m not going to stop.”

Murray should have a strong chance of breaking his duck today as he plays Frenchman Muller. The qualifier defeated both Switzerland’s Alexander Ritschard and Slovakia’s Lukáš Klein in straight sets to set up a clash with the Scotsman. Follow all the action from the Qatar Open below plus get the latest odds and tips right here: