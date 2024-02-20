Andy Murray vs Alexandre Muller LIVE: Qatar Open first round tennis score and latest updates
The 36-year-old Scot is hoping to secure his first win of 2024 when he takes on the Frenchman in the round of 32
Andy Murray gets his Qatar Open campaign started this afternoon as he faces qualifier Alexandre Muller in Doha with the hopes of ending his ongoing losing run.
The former world No. 1 has lost his last six matches stretching back to October 2023, has slipped to 50th in the ATP rankings but is determined to continue playing tennis in the hopes of turning around his form despite calls for him to consider retiring.
“I can do whatever I want,” Murray told Sky Sports Tennis ahead of the tournament in Qatar. “I don’t have to do what fans or journalists or anyone is telling me to do.
“I’m qualifying for all of these tournaments on my right, on my ranking from the matches I’ve won. I want to keep playing just now. I’m not going to stop.”
Murray should have a strong chance of breaking his duck today as he plays Frenchman Muller. The qualifier defeated both Switzerland’s Alexander Ritschard and Slovakia’s Lukáš Klein in straight sets to set up a clash with the Scotsman. Follow all the action from the Qatar Open below plus get the latest odds and tips right here:
When is Andy Murray vs Alexandre Muller?
Andy Murray vs Alexandre Muller is scheduled as the third match on centre court on Tuesday 20 February at the Qatar Open in Doha. It will start at the conclusion of Alexander Shevchenko vs Richard Gasquet and is expected to get underway at around 3pm GMT.
The winner of Murray vs Muller will take on the winner of Jakub Mensik vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina which takes place earlier on Tuesday.
Andy Murray vs Alexandre Muller
Andy Murray gets his Qatar Open campaign up-and-running this afternoon with a clash against qualifier Alexandre Muller. It’s a match-up that comes at the right time for the 36-year-old who is struggling for form after six defeats in a row.
Murray should have enough quality to get through this match and end that losing streak but Muller has already beaten two opponents on his way to this stage of the tournament and could prove to be a challenge in Doha.
Andy Murray makes defiant retirement promise amid losing streak
Andy Murray has vowed to keep playing tennis as he looks for an end to his losing run.
The former world No 1 has lost his last six matches stretching back to October and slipped to 50th in the ATP rankings.
The 36-year-old has faced questions about retirement but, ahead of playing in next week’s Qatar Open, he has shared his determination to keep going.
“I can do whatever I want,” Murray told Sky Sports Tennis. “I don’t have to do what fans or journalists or anyone is telling me to do.
“I’m qualifying for all of these tournaments on my right, on my ranking from the matches I’ve won. I want to keep playing just now. I’m not going to stop.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies