What time is Andy Murray vs Francisco Cerundolo today? How to watch US Open match online and on TV

Andy Murray has been handed a tough first round draw in New York

Harry Latham-Coyle
Monday 29 August 2022 10:23
<p>Andy Murray plays on the first day of competition at the US Open </p>

Andy Murray plays on the first day of competition at the US Open

(Getty Images)

Andy Murray returns to the US Open a decade on from securing his maiden major triumph in New York.

Murray is in action on the opening day of competition at Flushing Meadows, having been handed a tough first-round draw.

The veteran British player has endured a disrupted build-up to the tournament, hampered by cramps during the North American hard-court swing, but will be hoping to find top form and aiming to reach the fourth round of a major for the first time since 2017.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the US Open.

When does the US Open start?

The US Open main draw gets underway on Monday 29 August. The tournament will run for two weeks. The women’s singles final will be played on Saturday 10 September and the men’s singles final will be played on Sunday 11 September.

When is Andy Murray vs Francisco Cerundolo?

Andy Murray has been drawn against Francisco Cerundolo in the first round in New York. The Argentina is seeded 24th but has never won a match in the main draw at a grand slam, though did take his first senior ATP title at the Swedish Open in July. Murray and Cerundolo open proceedings on court at the Louis Armstrong Stadium, with the action due to get underway from 4pm BST (11am EST).

What is the order of play for the first day of competition?

Arthur Ashe StadiumLouis Armstrong Stadium:
Day session from 17:00 BST (12pm EST)Day session from 16:00 BST (11am EST)
Daniil Medvedev (Rus) [1] v Stefan Kozlov (US)Francisco Cerundolo (Arg) [24] v Andy Murray (GB)
Leolia Jeanjean (Fra) v Coco Gauff (US) [12]Simona Halep (Rom) [7] v Daria Snigur (Ukr)
Madison Keys (US) [20] v Dayana Yastremska (Ukr)
Night session from 00:00 BST, TuesNight session from 00:00 BST, Tues
Danka Kovinic (Mne) v Serena Williams (US)Stefanos Tsitsipas (Gre) [4] v Daniel Elahi Galan (Col)
Nick Kyrgios (Aus) [23] v Thanasi Kokkinakis (Aus)Leylah Fernandez (Can) [14] v Oceane Dodin (Fra)

Who are the top seeds?

Men’s draw

1. Daniil Medvedev

2. Rafael Nadal

3. Carlos Alcaraz

4. Stefanos Tsitsipas

5. Casper Ruud

6 Felix Auger-Aliassime

7 Cameron Norrie

8. Hubert Hurkacz

9. Andrey Rublev

10. Taylor Fritz

11. Jannik Sinner

12. Pablo Carreno Busta

13. Matteo Berrettini

14. Diego Schwartzman

15. Marin Cilic

16. Roberto Bautista Agut

Women’s draw

1. Iga Swiatek

2. Anett Kontaveit

3. Maria Sakkari

4. Paula Badosa

5. Ons Jabeur

6. Aryna Sabalenka

7. Simona Halep

8. Jessica Pegula

9. Garbiñe Muguruza

10. Daria Kasatkina

11. Emma Raducanu

12. Coco Gauff

13. Belinda Bencic

14. Leylah Fernandez

15. Beatriz Haddad Maia

16. Jelena Ostapenko

What are the odds?

Men’s winner

Medvedev - 9/4

Nadal - 5/1

Alcaraz - 7/2

Kyrgios - 7/1

Tsitsipas - 14/1

Auger-Aliassime - 20/1

Fritz - 25/1

Norrie - 40/1

Murray - 50/1

Women’s winner

Swiatek - 3/1

Halep - 7/1

Rybakina - 11/1

Gauff - 12/1

Osaka - 14/1

Raducanu 16/1

Andreescu - 20/1

Pegula - 20/1

Jabeur - 22/1

Fernandez - 33/1

Williams - 40/1

