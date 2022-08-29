What time is Andy Murray vs Francisco Cerundolo today? How to watch US Open match online and on TV
Andy Murray has been handed a tough first round draw in New York
Andy Murray returns to the US Open a decade on from securing his maiden major triumph in New York.
Murray is in action on the opening day of competition at Flushing Meadows, having been handed a tough first-round draw.
The veteran British player has endured a disrupted build-up to the tournament, hampered by cramps during the North American hard-court swing, but will be hoping to find top form and aiming to reach the fourth round of a major for the first time since 2017.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the US Open.
When does the US Open start?
The US Open main draw gets underway on Monday 29 August. The tournament will run for two weeks. The women’s singles final will be played on Saturday 10 September and the men’s singles final will be played on Sunday 11 September.
When is Andy Murray vs Francisco Cerundolo?
Andy Murray has been drawn against Francisco Cerundolo in the first round in New York. The Argentina is seeded 24th but has never won a match in the main draw at a grand slam, though did take his first senior ATP title at the Swedish Open in July. Murray and Cerundolo open proceedings on court at the Louis Armstrong Stadium, with the action due to get underway from 4pm BST (11am EST).
What is the order of play for the first day of competition?
|Arthur Ashe Stadium
|Louis Armstrong Stadium:
|Day session from 17:00 BST (12pm EST)
|Day session from 16:00 BST (11am EST)
|Daniil Medvedev (Rus) [1] v Stefan Kozlov (US)
|Francisco Cerundolo (Arg) [24] v Andy Murray (GB)
|Leolia Jeanjean (Fra) v Coco Gauff (US) [12]
|Simona Halep (Rom) [7] v Daria Snigur (Ukr)
|Madison Keys (US) [20] v Dayana Yastremska (Ukr)
|Night session from 00:00 BST, Tues
|Night session from 00:00 BST, Tues
|Danka Kovinic (Mne) v Serena Williams (US)
|Stefanos Tsitsipas (Gre) [4] v Daniel Elahi Galan (Col)
|Nick Kyrgios (Aus) [23] v Thanasi Kokkinakis (Aus)
|Leylah Fernandez (Can) [14] v Oceane Dodin (Fra)
Who are the top seeds?
Men’s draw
2. Rafael Nadal
3. Carlos Alcaraz
4. Stefanos Tsitsipas
5. Casper Ruud
6 Felix Auger-Aliassime
7 Cameron Norrie
8. Hubert Hurkacz
9. Andrey Rublev
10. Taylor Fritz
11. Jannik Sinner
12. Pablo Carreno Busta
13. Matteo Berrettini
14. Diego Schwartzman
15. Marin Cilic
16. Roberto Bautista Agut
Women’s draw
1. Iga Swiatek
2. Anett Kontaveit
3. Maria Sakkari
4. Paula Badosa
5. Ons Jabeur
6. Aryna Sabalenka
7. Simona Halep
8. Jessica Pegula
9. Garbiñe Muguruza
10. Daria Kasatkina
11. Emma Raducanu
12. Coco Gauff
13. Belinda Bencic
14. Leylah Fernandez
15. Beatriz Haddad Maia
16. Jelena Ostapenko
What are the odds?
Men’s winner
Medvedev - 9/4
Nadal - 5/1
Alcaraz - 7/2
Kyrgios - 7/1
Tsitsipas - 14/1
Auger-Aliassime - 20/1
Fritz - 25/1
Norrie - 40/1
Murray - 50/1
Women’s winner
Swiatek - 3/1
Halep - 7/1
Rybakina - 11/1
Gauff - 12/1
Osaka - 14/1
Raducanu 16/1
Andreescu - 20/1
Pegula - 20/1
Jabeur - 22/1
Fernandez - 33/1
Williams - 40/1
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies